No separating St Michael’s College and Belvedere in last-four clash

The other Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final will also go to a replay.
Conor Canniffe of St Michael's College, right, in action against Lorcan Butler, left, and Ryan Grant of Belvedere College at Energia Park in Dublin. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 16:33
Daire Walsh, Energia Park

LEINSTER SCHOOLS JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINAL 

St Michael’s College 12 

Belvedere College 12 

There will be a second replay at the semi-final stage of the Leinster Schools Junior Cup after defending champions St Michael’s College and Belvedere College were inseparable at the end of a compelling last-four encounter at Energia Park yesterday afternoon.

In Monday’s clash between Blackrock College and Terenure College at the same venue, a converted try from Ethan Balamash helped the latter to secure a second opportunity to topple their south Dublin rivals. Belvedere held a seven-point interval cushion in this contest, but were subsequently reined in by their Ailesbury Road counterparts.

Winners at the expense of Cistercian College Roscrea in last year’s final, Michael’s drew first blood when hooker Joe Kennedy got over off a set-piece move in the eighth minute. Belvedere were keen to leave their mark on the proceedings, however, and turned the game on its head in the second-quarter.

Following much persistence inside the opposition ’22’, Conor Quinn powered over for an equalising score on 18 minutes. Just moments later, their outside centre Dylan Lord also found his way past the whitewash for a try was supplemented by a Jonny Garrihy conversion.

This gave 17-time champions Belvedere a 12-5 cushion moving into the second half and had them within sight of a first final appearance at this grade since 2014.

Nonetheless, Michael’s were still very much in the reckoning and were back on level terms 12 minutes after the resumption. From a move that fly-half Harrison McMahon instigated, lock Haydn Gallagher eventually touched down to secure his side’s second try of the game.

McMahon was also then on hand to add the bonuses and even though Garrihy had a chance late on to snatch victory for Belvedere, his kick was short of the target to ensure this tie will head for a replay.

Scorers for St Michael’s College: Tries - J Kennedy, H Gallagher. Cons - H McMahon.

Scorers for Belvedere College: Tries - C Quinn, D Lord. Cons - J Garrihy.

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE: S King; J Divilly, M Haugh, S Barron, E Loo; H McMahon, A Norse; C Canniffe, J Kennedy, M Dredge; H Gallagher, T Reynolds; S McLaughlin, O Twomey, M Berman.

Replacements: O De Vreeze for Norse, D O’Donohoe for Dredge (both 37), P Lynch for Reynolds (57).

BELVEDERE COLLEGE: J Lynn; D Barr, D Lord, P Dunne, R O’Farrell; J Garrihy, C Callaghan; C Quinn, L Butler, R Grant; J Travers, S Mitchell; B Ball, A Clarke, H Goslin.

Replacements: M McCarthy for Ball (53), E Isong for Quinn (57).

Referee: J Flynn (LRR).

