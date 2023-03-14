Connacht sign Ireland Seven's star Andrew Smith

Connacht Rugby confirmed that 22-year-old Anderew Smith will join the professional side ahead of the next season. Smith has been a member of the Sevens programme making 69 appearances and scoring 21 tries. He was part of the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

In XV's rugby, the back three player was part of Emerging Ireland starting against the Pumas in Bloemfontein in October 2022. He won an Energia All Ireland League medal with Clontarf last season.

Smith was also capped at Ireland U20 level and featured in the 2020 U20 Six Nations squad scoring two tries in three appearances.

"Andrew is exactly the type of player that will excite the Connacht supporters, and he’ll complement the style of rugby that the province is known for" said Head Coach Pete Wilkins.

"He’s still young but has a lot of experience under his belt on the Sevens circuit, and we’ve seen his XVs potential with Leinster and Ireland U20s. I’m sure he’ll be a great addition for us."

Smith is excited to join the Western side "It has been an incredible experience being a part of the Irish Sevens team. I am proud of our achievements together and the opportunity to be a part of a special group of players. I would like to thank all my family, teammates and staff who have supported me on my journey so far, from school, club, Leinster and most recently Sevens.

"After speaking with Pete Wilkins and Tim Allnutt, the opportunity of joining Connacht was something incredibly exciting. I am looking forward to this next chapter in my career and continuing to learn and grow as a player and an individual."

Smith's signing comes after Connacht announced that Irish qualified Sean Jansen will join the side from Leicester Tigers.

Sean Jansen to join Connacht on a two year contract. Pic:David Rogers/Getty Images

23-year-old number eight Jansen is Irish qualified through his grandparents and will join Connacht for the 2023/24 season.

Sean Jansen is originally from Dunedin in New Zealand. He joined the Leicester Tigers, the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions in January 2022 from Otago Rugby Football Union. He has played 15 times for the English side where he plays predominantly at eight but can play across the back row.

Jansen is a powerful ball-carrier and has scored five tries so far for Leicester and made three appearances to date in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Jansen attended Otago Boys High and played junior rugby with North Island RFC, representing North Otago. Before joining Leicester, he was named Otago’s Development Forward of the Year for 2021.

Jansen has signed a two year deal with Connacht and qualifies for Ireland through his grandparents who were born in Monasterevin and Belfast.

“We had been tracking Sean’s career in provincial rugby in New Zealand, and the growth we have seen in his game since joining Leicester Tigers made it clear to us how much value he could add to our back row” says Head Coach Pete Wilkins.

“He brings enormous physicality in every game he plays. He carries and tackles hard, and his physical profile gives us something a bit different in that position. I’m delighted that he has chosen to join us and we look forward to him making a big impact next season.” Jansen is excited to join the Western province “Joining Connacht is a very exciting opportunity for me. The prospect of playing in the URC and in front of such a passionate fanbase is one that really appeals to me.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about the people there, so I can’t wait to make the move over in the summer and do my bit to help the club succeed in the years ahead.”