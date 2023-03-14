Pres and Christians ready for Munster Schools Senior Cup showdown

It doesn’t get much bigger than this.

The Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final takes place on Tuesday afternoon at Musgrave Park where two heavyweights from Cork will lock horns yet again.

In the Black and White corner is Presentation Brothers College. The 30-time winners of this competition. The school sitting second in the tournament’s roll of honour, although someone had already edited the Wikipedia page declaring them victors of this 2023 showpiece occasion.

PBC will be looking to claim the silverware solely for the first time in six years – they shared the title with Christians in 2020 as the final couldn’t be played due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Their manager has named an unchanged side to the one that overcame St Munchin’s College in the semi-final as they look to go one better than last year.

But standing in their way in the red, yellow, and black corner is Christians Brothers College. The 31-time winners of this competition. The school sitting first in the tournament’s roll of honour and whose manager may well consider pinning a print-out of that Wikipedia page up on their dressing room wall before kick-off.

The record holders haven’t landed this trophy outright since 2019 when they edged past Pres 5-3, and this is their first final since that outing four years ago.

Christians have made two changes to their starting fifteen which defeated Crescent in the semi-final replay at Thomond Park with Conor Foley coming in on the left wing while Stephen O’Shaughnessy comes into the front-row at hooker.

CBC will be buoyed by their recent and dramatic triumph in this derby back in January when they came from 11 points down in the closing stages to claim the win. But Pres, who dominated that contest for large spells, will be looking to banish those demons.

It really does not get much bigger than this.