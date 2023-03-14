Schools Cup final: Stories from the front line...

Picture the chip van at Musgrave Park. Billy Holland’s abiding memory of his Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final day revolves around that van and the medical treatment he received amid the wafting smell of salt and vinegar and the chugging warmth of the diesel generator.

The year was 2003, it was Christians against Pres, and times were a little bit different, as he says himself.

“I did my AC joint so I couldn’t really lift my shoulder at all seven days before what I thought was the biggest day of my life, which it was at the time,” says Holland as he mimes failing to raise his arm above elbow height. Not the ideal range of motion for a line-out operator.

Panic stations. A physio was put on call around the clock. Anything to get on that field. Cut to the day of the final.

“My dad was friends with a doctor who will remain nameless. Thinking back, I’m 17 years old, I’ve got an AC joint injury, I can’t really move my shoulder, ‘let’s put some local anaesthetic’, which I don’t think you’re allowed do that anymore, ‘into my shoulder!’” He got the shot before the game but it didn’t last.

“I remember some fella stood on my face and you very quickly forget about your shoulder when you realise you’re in the midst of a battle. I was going grand but the thing started wearing off.

“If you can picture the chip van in Musgrave Park… At half-time, we went into the dressing room and I was taken out of the dressing room, brought behind the chip van by my father and the said doctor, and injected my shoulder again with local anaesthetic,” he says with a laugh at the absurdity of the scenario. “It’s a wonder I didn’t have any lasting damage from that.

“I desperately wanted that. It was obviously an ok thing to do at the time. Thankfully we won the game.

“For me, there was so much going on around the game I don’t have a great recollection of the match itself but my abiding memory is the energy and the noise and the carnival, festival atmosphere at the game.

“And the pressure, huge pressure on the players, particularly at a young age, to perform in front of a big crowd. You’re representing your school and your family and you feel like it’s life or death.”

That CBC-PBC rivalry defines his formative rugby experiences. There was that day 20 years ago this week when the thrill of victory masked the throb of his shoulder and the blood trickling down his chin, as immortalised in the celebration photos.

But his initial memory of the competition is defeat to Christians’ crosstown rivals in 2002 when Holland was among five fourth-year students called into the senior team.

‘PBC get out of jail and into final’ read the Examiner headline on a report which listed Holland as a star performer in a team that featured Tomás O’Leary at out-half and Duncan Williams at scrum-half.

“I think we missed five penalties that day and honestly, to this day, I was only 16 at the time, I still hate that loss more than a lot of other losses I have had in my career. It was just a real case of total underdogs.

“That loss was really difficult and really set me off in terms of a determination to be really fit and get the most out of myself. I was heartbroken after that loss. Liam Quaid was captain and it still sticks with me.

“That summer I trained like a lunatic and we won the Senior Cup the following year.”

In 2004, Holland took over the captaincy but it was their arch-rivals who ended the title defence with a shock quarter-final win.

The atmosphere of those occasions is still vivid in his mind.

“You are a young guy playing in front of a few thousand people. It's an incredible atmosphere, probably as close as you get to a French atmosphere. Noisy and songs going on the whole time, it’s a great experience.

“In sixth year, there are a lot of lads who don’t play a whole lot of rugby afterwards which is a shame. For a lot, it’s the pinnacle of your rugby career. For most, you won't play in front of a crowd like that again and that's what pushed me on.”

Christians’ head coach Tommy Crowe was involved back in those days too. “He’s so intertwined with the psyche of CBC,” says Holland. “He has evolved over the years too.” As has the game. Times were different back then and now it’s moved onto a whole other level.

“It has changed totally from when I played. They are way more powerful now. A coach was telling me how heavy they were lifting in the gym. They are 18 years old and I probably didn't lift that much as a professional rugby player.

“They are better conditioned and more skilful, more knowledgeable about the game. That’s a testament to the systems that have been put in place. It’s a testament to Irish rugby. The bar is higher at every level. Such high skill levels and it’s only getting better.”

What stays the same is the rivalry. Christians and Pres at Musgrave Park. Title number 31 or title number 32.

“Christians have a lot of injury concerns but they have shown great resilience throughout the campaign,” says Holland. “Pres started off with a loss [to a last-gasp Christians try]. Their trajectory has been very much up since then.

“Both teams are in a good vein of form, they both play a good style of rugby, and there’s plenty of rivalry.”

That much will never change.