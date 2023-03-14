Best still to come as Ireland sail through various storms

Cause and effect can make for a contentious partnership when breaking down 80 minutes of rugby. The eye of the beholder colours everything. Objectivity is tested by subjective takes informed by experience, knowledge, prejudice and mood.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

When Ireland shipped three tries in the space of ten disastrous minutes against the All Blacks in the opening Test at Eden Park last summer it was only too easy to frame it all in the context of Johnny Sexton’s departure just after the half-hour. A simple narrative: the team had lost its pilot and talisman and, as a result, it’s bearings.

Go beyond that surface layer and there is so much more. The hosts had claimed one of those three tries shortly before Sexton went off and Ireland actually suffered terribly from a handful of bad bounces and key intercepts that day. They were held up over the line five times.

Sometimes it’s just not your day. At least that's what you could tell yourself, but this is an Ireland team that refuses to believe in such a thing. The squad that shipped 42 points to New Zealand had since refused to be beaten by bad luck or cruel twists of fate. It has found a way to win, again and again, despite everything.

Cian Healy spent the back end of last Saturday’s first-half against Scotland down on his knees and practising his lineout throwing. Josh van der Flier took on those duties in the end, but Healy still found himself pressganged into the hooker’s position and did absolutely fine.

Still, these were both nuclear options. A flanker throwing lineouts is the sort of emergency tactic that Ireland had written into the operating manual but in the belief that it was never likely to be actioned. There was no scrambling, no flashing red lights. They dealt with it.

“Individuals might have had a bit of panic but we've been tested and we've trained against scoreboards and we know how to do it and we back ourselves, we back our drill, we back our training,” said Healy. “I don't think there was any level of panic about it.

“There might have been a bit of stress about what we were going to do and how we were going to get there and that's pretty normal in a game to have that bit of figuring it out. The game leaders did that well and got us into the right places.”

The Ireland of four years ago was a side in steep decline. This Ireland is clearly pointing in the right direction. They have continued to evolve and mature. Think, for instance, how no-one is talking about their struggles against the ‘big’ physical sides anymore. Beating South Africa and France will curb that sort of chat.

Strength in depth is never a done deal. Ireland will still be stretched if they lose a Sexton, a Hugo Keenan or a Tadhg Furlong for a significant period of time but they have had to do without key players time and again this season and it hasn’t once cost them in terms of the final scoreboard.

Furlong, Conor Murray and Stuart McCloskey were all early losses against the Boks in November and Ireland won. Sexton was scrubbed from the teamsheet 20 minutes before Australia weeks later and Ireland won. A plague of injuries has hit their Championship campaign and still Ireland are winning.

Edinburgh was the centre of that storm and they breezed through it.

“It’s just a willingness to step in where you might be pretty vulnerable,” said Healy, “but we've got a greater cause and I could take it if I was destroyed in the scrum and it wouldn't hit the ego too much.

“I'll go out and I'll try and I'll give it a shot. I think it was good and Josh flat out throws in training, he loves it. He's always at it so you back him to the hilt as well. It was messy but I think everyone dug in pretty well and took some chances.”

If the squad itself is staying calm then the rest of us are entitled to feel a bit giddy. The mantle of world’s best rarely sits well on Irish shoulders but Andy Farrell’s lot just shrug their shoulders and get on with it and the best part about this team right now is that a higher ceiling remains well within reach.

Their best performance so far was that epic defeat of France in round two but even there they were held up four or five times over the try line. Their killer instinct in the opposition ‘22’ hasn’t been as honed as they would like on more than one occasion and there are other obvious areas of improvement that stand out.

Fast starts have been a trademark of this team but so have poor third quarters and that was the case again in Scotland. This is the period when they tend to go off grid for a spell. It’s been that way throughout this Six Nations and Farrell actually joked about it after Sunday’s 15-point win.

There is even better to come.