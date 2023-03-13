Stewart and Molony called into Ireland squad

Ireland have called for reinforcements after their bruising victory in Scotland as Andy Farrell's men begin preparations for Saturday’s Grand Slam clash with England.
Centre Garry Ringrose and lock Iain Henderson have both been ruled out of the Aviva Stadium showdown, when Ireland will bid for their first Guinness Six Nations title since the 2018 clean sweep was secured at Twickenham.
Hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher, who both sustained shoulder injuries in the 22-7 win over the Scots at Murrayfield on Sunday, are having the issues managed in camp, as is No.8 Caelan Doris's hip injury.
Ireland boss Farrell has called up Ulster's Tom Stewart as cover for the hookers, with his provincial team-mate Rob Herring also in the squad while Henderson has been replaced by Leinster's Ross Molony. Both Molony and Stewart are uncapped.
Henderson wills due to undergo surgery on Monday having fractured a forearm in the first half against Scotland while Ringrose left field on a stretcher following a second-half head injury.
An IRFU squad update issued on Monday said the centre, who earned his 50th Test cap in the game, was doing well and had returned to Dublin but will take no further part in this year’s Championship.
Ringrose's number 13 jersey looks likely to go Robbie Henshaw for this Saturday's sell-out finale. Henshaw made his return from a wrist injury as a second-half replacement for inside centre Bundee Aki but their midfield partnership is set for a renewal against England as Ireland aim for their fourth men's Six Nations title and a first Grand Slam on home soil in the professional era. Ireland's first of three Slams was secured at Belfast's Ravenhill in 1948.
Bundee Aki (Connacht) 45 caps
Ryan Baird (Leinster) 10 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster) 18 caps
Craig Casey (Munster) 10 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster) 37 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster) 2 caps
Jack Crowley (Munster) 3 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster) *
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 64 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster) 27 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 24 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 13 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster) 122 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 61 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster) 33 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 29 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 21 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 51 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 19 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 12 caps
Ross Molony (Leinster) *
Conor Murray (Munster) 104 caps
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster) 4 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 93 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster) 8 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster) 52 caps
Cian Prendergast (Connacht) 1 cap
James Ryan (Leinster) 52 caps
Roman Salanoa (Munster) *
Johnny Sexton (Leinster 112 caps (c)
Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 16 caps
Tom Stewart (Ulster) *
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 35 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster) 3 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 10 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 49 caps