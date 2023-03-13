Stewart and Molony called into Ireland squad

Ireland boss Farrell has called up Ulster's Tom Stewart as cover for the hookers, with his provincial team-mate Rob Herring also in the squad while Henderson has been replaced by Leinster's Ross Molony.
RULED OUT: Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson ruled out of Sunday's showdown with England. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 14:10
Simon Lewis

Ireland have called for reinforcements after their bruising victory in Scotland as Andy Farrell's men begin preparations for Saturday’s Grand Slam clash with England.

Centre Garry Ringrose and lock Iain Henderson have both been ruled out of the Aviva Stadium showdown, when Ireland will bid for their first Guinness Six Nations title since the 2018 clean sweep was secured at Twickenham.

 Hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher, who both sustained shoulder injuries in the 22-7 win over the Scots at Murrayfield on Sunday, are having the issues managed in camp, as is No.8 Caelan Doris's hip injury.

Ireland boss Farrell has called up Ulster's Tom Stewart as cover for the hookers, with his provincial team-mate Rob Herring also in the squad while Henderson has been replaced by Leinster's Ross Molony. Both Molony and Stewart are uncapped.

Henderson wills due to undergo surgery on Monday having fractured a forearm in the first half against Scotland while Ringrose left field on a stretcher following a second-half head injury.

An IRFU squad update issued on Monday said the centre, who earned his 50th Test cap in the game, was doing well and had returned to Dublin but will take no further part in this year’s Championship.

Ringrose's number 13 jersey looks likely to go Robbie Henshaw for this Saturday's sell-out finale. Henshaw made his return from a wrist injury as a second-half replacement for inside centre Bundee Aki but their midfield partnership is set for a renewal against England as Ireland aim for their fourth men's Six Nations title and a first Grand Slam on home soil in the professional era. Ireland's first of three Slams was secured at Belfast's Ravenhill in 1948.

Ireland Squad Round 5 – 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championships 

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 45 caps 

Ryan Baird (Leinster) 10 caps 

Ross Byrne (Leinster) 18 caps 

Craig Casey (Munster) 10 caps 

Jack Conan (Leinster) 37 caps 

Gavin Coombes (Munster) 2 caps 

Jack Crowley (Munster) 3 caps 

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster) * 

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 64 caps 

Caelan Doris (Leinster) 27 caps 

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 24 caps 

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 13 caps 

Cian Healy (Leinster) 122 caps 

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 61 caps 

Rob Herring (Ulster) 33 caps 

Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 29 caps 

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 21 caps 

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 51 caps 

Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 30 caps 

James Lowe (Leinster) 19 caps 

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 12 caps 

Ross Molony (Leinster) * 

Conor Murray (Munster) 104 caps 

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster) 4 caps 

Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 93 caps 

Tom O’Toole (Ulster) 8 caps 

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 52 caps 

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) 1 cap 

James Ryan (Leinster) 52 caps 

Roman Salanoa (Munster) * 

Johnny Sexton (Leinster 112 caps (c) 

Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 16 caps 

Tom Stewart (Ulster) *

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 35 caps 

Nick Timoney (Ulster) 3 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 10 caps 

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 49 caps

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

