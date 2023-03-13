Stewart and Molony called into Ireland squad

Ireland have called for reinforcements after their bruising victory in Scotland as Andy Farrell's men begin preparations for Saturday’s Grand Slam clash with England.

Centre Garry Ringrose and lock Iain Henderson have both been ruled out of the Aviva Stadium showdown, when Ireland will bid for their first Guinness Six Nations title since the 2018 clean sweep was secured at Twickenham.

Hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher, who both sustained shoulder injuries in the 22-7 win over the Scots at Murrayfield on Sunday, are having the issues managed in camp, as is No.8 Caelan Doris's hip injury.

Ireland boss Farrell has called up Ulster's Tom Stewart as cover for the hookers, with his provincial team-mate Rob Herring also in the squad while Henderson has been replaced by Leinster's Ross Molony. Both Molony and Stewart are uncapped.

Henderson wills due to undergo surgery on Monday having fractured a forearm in the first half against Scotland while Ringrose left field on a stretcher following a second-half head injury.

An IRFU squad update issued on Monday said the centre, who earned his 50th Test cap in the game, was doing well and had returned to Dublin but will take no further part in this year’s Championship.

Ringrose's number 13 jersey looks likely to go Robbie Henshaw for this Saturday's sell-out finale. Henshaw made his return from a wrist injury as a second-half replacement for inside centre Bundee Aki but their midfield partnership is set for a renewal against England as Ireland aim for their fourth men's Six Nations title and a first Grand Slam on home soil in the professional era. Ireland's first of three Slams was secured at Belfast's Ravenhill in 1948.

Ireland Squad Round 5 – 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championships

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 45 caps

Ryan Baird (Leinster) 10 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster) 18 caps

Craig Casey (Munster) 10 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster) 37 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster) 2 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster) 3 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster) *

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 64 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster) 27 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 24 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 13 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster) 122 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 61 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster) 33 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 29 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 21 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 51 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 19 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 12 caps

Ross Molony (Leinster) *

Conor Murray (Munster) 104 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster) 4 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 93 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster) 8 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 52 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster) 52 caps

Roman Salanoa (Munster) *

Johnny Sexton (Leinster 112 caps (c)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 16 caps

Tom Stewart (Ulster) *

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 35 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster) 3 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 10 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 49 caps