Scotland-Ireland: Three moments that mattered

The drip-drip nature of Ireland's injury losses would have destabilised a lesser team. Ireland drove on regardless. Incredible
NEEDS MUST: Josh van der Flier of Ireland prepares to throw a lineout. Both of Ireland's hookers went off injured. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sun, 12 Mar, 2023 - 07:10
Brendan O'Brien

ABSORBING THE INJURIES 

We knew that Ireland had built a never-seen-before strength in depth, and that Andy Farrell had create a team comfortable with chaos, but even the head coach wouldn’t have wanted the type of adversity that tested his team here.

Already deprived of an early try due to one of rugby’s ludicrous laws, Ireland lost four forwards to injury inside 50 minutes and Garry Ringrose later on but still put to bed a crucial game against a dangerous opponent in enemy territory. The drip-drip nature of those losses would have destabilised a lesser team. Ireland drove on regardless. Incredible.

DEFENSIVE STAND ON HALF-TIME 

Ireland’s hopes of landing a blow before half-time had already come and gone with a botched lineout throw on the Scottish line by the time they found themselves at the far end of Murrayfield’s sward and trying to keep the Scottish droves at bay.

A score for the home side then would have given them a lead to take into the interval. Instead, Ireland held firm with Andrew Porter shunting Scott Cummings into touch with the clock turning into the red. Imagine the roar had the home side scored instead.

THE TURNING POINT 

The third quarter had almost come and gone without a score at either end when Scotland had a scrum just inside the Irish half. Cian Healy wasn’t long on the field but his impact was instant with the loosehead credited as the man who earned Ireland the penalty.

That was the foundation for the game’s critical score with Jamison Gibson-Park’s box-kick collected by the brilliant Mack Hansen which, in turn, started the team towards what would turn out to be James Lowe’s try. Five minutes later and Jack Conan went over. Add in Johnny Sexton’s two conversions and it was a three-score game.

