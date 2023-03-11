Donal Lenihan: Ireland have the edge in the top six inches

The mental test

Winning big games so often comes down to the top six inches; that is, the team with the mental capacity to deal with key issues as they arise in games, to absorb setbacks and seize opportunities, most often emerge on top.

For me, Ireland crossed that threshold on a magical eight-day period of their tour last summer when delivering consecutive wins over New Zealand with a mid-week triumph over the Māori All Blacks sandwiched in between for good measure.

This squad has carried the mantle of best in class since that inspirational third test win in Wellington and backed up its newfound status with victories over their closest challengers South Africa and France.

A key element in both victories was enjoying the familiar surrounds and home comforts of the Aviva Stadium. Sunday’s fascinating contest in Edinburgh marks Ireland’s most significant test on the road since the summer tour.

The Scottish rugby public have got fully behind the flowing attacking rugby being delivered by Gregor Townsend’s men of late and Murrayfield has come alive as one of the most atmospheric sports arena’s on the rugby calendar.

The buzz delivered around the pre-match pageantry and the anthems was always special. All too often the fireworks stopped there for the hosts. At long last, the home team is finally beginning to match the hype that engulfs the stadium in those special moments before kickoff.

A question remains, however, around the ability of this Scottish team to deliver when the chips are down. In the clutch moments, against New Zealand last November and in Paris last time out, Scotland failed the mental test in terms of winning a game that was still hanging in the balance on the closing stretch.

With five minutes to go against France, having clawed themselves back to within four points from being 19-0 behind after the first quarter, they bottled it. Mentally they failed to navigate their way home. A try would have delivered a five-point haul. From an attacking line out they failed to execute under pressure and handed possession back to the French courtesy of a poor delivery.

Two minutes later, their captain Jamie Ritchie conceded a penalty that resulted in Gael Fickou scoring a bonus point try for the French that denied the Scots a losing bonus point. From a position of strength they left Paris empty handed.

To win Sunday, they mush first prove themselves capable of hurdling the mental barrier that this Irish squad has been navigating for some time. Heading into this one, Ireland carry a significant advantage in the top six inches.

Coral the Tartan Matador

No Scottish player has divided opinion, even in his homeland, quite as much as Finn Russell. For some he’s a genius, capable of ripping teams apart. Others see him as a spoilt individualist, incapable of conforming to the needs of the team.

The most significant change to the way Scotland have performed in this championship surrounds the manner with which head coach Gregor Townsend appears to have swallowed his pride and handed the keys of Scotland’s attack to the incredibly talented Racing 92 destroyer.

You only have to go back to last autumn when it appeared it was “anyone but Finn” for Townsend. Talented Edinburgh full back Blair Kinghorn was selected ahead of Russell, despite limited exposure at out half. Adam Hastings was another favourite while Townsend was also busy persuading Munster’s Ben Healy to throw in his lot with the Scots. Russell was recalled for the narrow defeat to New Zealand and followed that up with a man of the match performance in the 52-29 demolition of Argentina.

Ever since, Russell has led the orchestra with stunning impacts across all three Six Nations outings to date. Since 2022 he has topped the try assists charts with 11. His closest challenger, Springbok Willie Le Roux is on 8, Ireland’s James Lowe in fourth slot on 6.

It will surprise many that, in the same timeframe, Russell has kicked more than any other player in the Six Nations with 91 kicks in the last eight games. French captain Antoine Dupont comes closest with 88. Interestingly, he has kicked three times more than Johnny Sexton or 27% of the time he handles compared to just 9% for Sexton.

It’s Russell’s ability to take the ball so flat to the line and delay his pass to the final second that creates such havoc in the opposition defence. The accuracy of his kick passing is also amazing. To win on Sunday, Ireland will need to apply sustained pressure on Russell and force him into making mistakes.

Townsend appears to have accepted that the way Russell plays invites mistakes. Playing so flat means the possibility of having his pass intercepted, as happened when Thomas Ramos ran the length of the field for France, is always a live possibility.

The thing with Russell, as he showed in the way he recovered from that error at the Stade de France last time out, is he has the capacity to park those setbacks and drive on. If Russell is allowed run the show on Sunday, the midfield battle between two outstanding combinations, will prove crucial.

Back row and midfield to decide outcome

With so much focus on the respective No 10’s, the potentially more influential battles in midfield and back row have floated somewhat under the radar. To my mind, each will be equally significant.

Having tinkered with his centre combinations for some time, Townsend has finally nailed a superbly balanced and highly potent attacking duo in the Glasgow Warriors pairing of Sione Tuipolotu and Huw Jones.

Jones was sensational in Paris. In addition to the two tries he scored, he made 141 metres from 13 carries, breaking seven tackles in the process. Beside him, Tuipolotu has the explosive power to continually break the gain line, a decent kicking game, and the subtle handling skills to create opportunities for Jones and a very potent back three from where Duhan Van Der Merwe has enjoyed a brilliant championship.

Just as well then, especially from a defensive perspective, that Garry Ringrose is back to finally win his 50th cap after the defensive flaws that were exposed by Italy when playing two big inside centres in Aki and Stuart McCluskey together.

Aki is far more at home with No 12 on his back and has performed well with Ringrose in the past. With Robbie Henshaw restored to the bench after injury, Ireland have the resources to cope with the impressive Scottish combination. Ringrose also offers more in attack while James Lowe will be more than pleased to have the defensive comfort blanket offered by his Leinster teammate inside him.

That defensive midfield chain will be tested to the full against this talented Scottish three quarter line, especially if they manage to get quick ruck ball. That’s where Ireland’s outstanding breakaway unit could decide this fascinating contest.

With Caelan Doris restored to his most impactful role at No 8 and Peter O'Mahony back on the blind side, working in unison with Josh Van Der Flier, Andy Farrell has reunited his most balanced back row. All three have contributed massively throughout this campaign with Doris, in particular, elevating his game to a new level.

Townsend has sprung a bit of a surprise by moving regular No 8 Matt Fagerson to the side of the scrum in order to accommodate a former, 17 times-capped, Wallaby in Jack Dempsey at the expense of Lions groundhog Hamish Watson. That’s a big call which necessitates a further positional switch with Richie shifting to the open side.

Scotland’s more established unit has attracted much deserved plaudits in the campaign to date, but I wouldn’t swap any of them for their Irish counterparts. Townsend has chosen to gamble with this revamped trio with Fagerson and Richie having to adapt to different roles.

I’m sure this has been well thought out but, I suspect, the Irish coaching ticket will be happy to see Watson starting on the bench. Individually Richie and Fagerson have enjoyed big moments in the opening rounds but will have their hands full on Sunday in trying to subdue this marauding Irish back row.

The ability of Sexton and Russell, along with the midfield pairings, to function at full tilt will be dictated by the speed of recycle at the ruck. Ireland have the key personnel to forge a vital edge in this key sector which could ultimately make the difference in what promises to be a tension filled, high scoring humdinger of a game.