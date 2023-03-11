Andy Farrell urges Ireland to embrace Scotland challenge

Andy Farrell relishes these moments when Ireland’s mettle is tested and Sunday’s visit to Murrayfield to face a buoyant Scotland side is just such an examination
RELISH: Head coach Andy Farrell during an Ireland rugby media conference at the Radisson Dublin Airport Hotel in Dublin. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 01:00
Simon Lewis

Another week, another challenge, Andy Farrell relishes these moments when Ireland’s mettle is tested and Sunday’s visit to Murrayfield to face a buoyant Scotland side is just such an examination.

With a potential Grand Slam on the line in this penultimate round and so much at stake for the Scots as well in front of a sell-out crowd in Edinburgh there is plenty of jeopardy involved in this fixture for the Irish, not least as to who takes the psychological edge into this October’s World Cup pool meeting in Paris.

Captain Johnny Sexton on Thursday described the fixture as the most difficult of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations campaign so far against a Triple Crown-chasing home side he believes is the best Scottish team he has faced in his long career.

Yet in their head coach Ireland have a leader who was achieved so much success as a player and coach, and who has channelled those experiences into a winning formula for this side that getting the job done, even in the most difficult of circumstances, appears to now be second nature to these players.

Ireland have been there, done that on a regular basis in these past two years of Farrell’s time at the helm, won a series in New Zealand, beaten world champions South Africa and tasted success in Twickenham, Cardiff, Rome and indeed Murrayfield.

A repeat performance in the Scottish capital would be a fourth Six Nations success there in a row yet this is a team moulded by Gregor Townsend that is much more resilient that previous incarnations, more dangerous in attack, more damaging in the carry and powerful at the set-piece.

It is clear, though, that Farrell feels his side can overcome this latest obstacle and move one step closer to a first Grand Slam of his tenure as head coach, that this Ireland possesses the traits that are key to success.

Speaking on Friday before the squad departed Dublin for Edinburgh, Farrell said: “It’s in the process, isn’t it? It’s in the preparation and there’s only one way to fully believe really without it being plastic. You can’t prepare half-heartedly and expect to walk out confident.

“When you are in the cauldron it squeezes everything out of you. So, our preparation is absolutely key to that and how we make each other feel all week and understanding if everyone is on the same page and everyone feels the same.

“That’s absolutely the key and it’s something we’ve been building towards for a while now and from what I’ve seen this week it continues to build.

“With our week, what we’ve got really good at is making sure that towards the end of the week the right balance is there between switching on and switching off, and being relaxed enough and not being too drained as far as the emotion of the occasion.

"So therefore you're able to be yourself, so that's something that has been in the mix for quite some time now and it needs to continue to get better. How does it get better, by keep putting yourself in these types of situations.

"It's a good test for us at the weekend.” 

It has been said on these pages before that last season’s defeat to France in Paris marked a significant step in Ireland’s development into becoming the world number one-ranked side, the lessons learned in the cauldron of Stade de France digested and applied in similar hotbeds in London, Dunedin, Wellington and Wales in the 13 months since. But the education goes on and a packed Murrayfield roaring on a side on top of its game despite it’s own loss in Paris a fortnight ago is another examination of the ongoing progress in Ireland’s burgeoning resilience.

Farrell urged his players to embrace it.

“We need to understand it. Understand what it means to them and balance up what it means to us, you know?

"Two sides who are still in with a shout for the Championship, that's the reality.

"To be able to win a Triple Crown for them is huge, Stuart Hogg's 100th cap is another bit of emotion that they'll throw into the mix.

"Again, you get to the point where all these things thrown into the pot adds a little bit more spice to the game.

"Playing away in Murrayfield is always a tough ask anyway, but when all sorts of things are on the line for the home team and even more so for us in our opinion - we're still in with a chance of going for a Grand Slam.

"It's the perfect mix. It's exactly what we want, how we want to be challenged and challenge ourselves. Manage our own expectations, it's key."

Yet there is no denying Ireland are in a good spot travelling to Murrayfield, not least in Farrell’s ability to recall a fit-again phalanx of frontline stars in captain Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong to the starting line-up while welcoming Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw onto an extremely strong replacements bench.

Peter O’Mahony and Dan Sheehan also start having started on the bench last time out in Rome and Ireland are close to full-strength, lock Tadhg Beirne the only injury absentee.

As fast improving and dangerous as Scotland have been of late in laying the platform for their best return of the Six Nations era, this is an Ireland side with the personnel to stick to the process, get the job done on Sunday and move one step closer to a Grand Slam.

SCOTLAND: S Hogg (Exeter); K Steyn (Glasgow), H Jones (Glasgow), S Tuipulotu (Glasgow), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh); F Russell (Racing 92), B White (London Irish); P Schoeman (Edinburgh), G Turner (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow); R Gray (Glasgow), J Gray (Exeter Chiefs); M Fagerson (Glasgow), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), J Dempsey (Glasgow).

Replacements: F Brown (Glasgow), J Bhatti (Glasgow), S Berghan (Glasgow), S Cummings (Glasgow), H Watson (Edinburgh), A Price (Glasgow), B Kinghorn (Edinburgh), C Harris (Gloucester).

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster), C Murray (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), T O’Toole (Ulster), R Baird (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), R Byrne (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster).

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).

