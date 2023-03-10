Ireland welcome back key players for crucial Six Nations clash against Scotland

Andy Farrell has welcomed back a host of big guns for Ireland’s pivotal Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Captain Johnny Sexton, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and outside centre Garry Ringrose all return from injury to start against the Triple Crown-chasing Scots, as do scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and centre Robbie Henshaw, who are selected among the replacements while Peter O’Mahony and Dan Sheehan move from the bench to blindside flanker and and hooker respectively.