Ireland welcome back key players for crucial Six Nations clash against Scotland

Andy Farrell has welcomed back a host of big guns for Ireland’s pivotal Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.
Captain Johnny Sexton, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and outside centre Garry Ringrose all return from injury to start against the Triple Crown-chasing Scots, as do scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and centre Robbie Henshaw, who are selected among the replacements while Peter O’Mahony and Dan Sheehan move from the bench to blindside flanker and and hooker respectively.
SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023
Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.
SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023
Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.
In association with
Furlong, Gibson-Park and Henshaw are set for their first appearances of the championship as Ireland bid to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive following consecutive bonus-point victories over Wales, France and Italy, while Sexton and Ringrose missed the win in Rome a fortnight ago.
Bundee Aki moves from outside to inside centre as Stuart McCloskey drops out of the matchday squad while Jack Conan drops to the bench having started at No.8 against Italy with Caelan Doris switching moving there from six.
H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster), C Murray (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).
R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), R Baird (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), R Byrne (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster).