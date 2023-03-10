Ireland welcome back key players for crucial Six Nations clash against Scotland

Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong and Garry Ringrose all return from injury to start against the Triple Crown-chasing Scots at Murrayfield on Sunday.
Ireland welcome back key players for crucial Six Nations clash against Scotland

HUGE BOOST: Head coach Andy Farrell. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 13:10
Simon Lewis

Andy Farrell has welcomed back a host of big guns for Ireland’s pivotal Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Captain Johnny Sexton, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and outside centre Garry Ringrose all return from injury to start against the Triple Crown-chasing Scots, as do scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and centre Robbie Henshaw, who are selected among the replacements while Peter O’Mahony and Dan Sheehan move from the bench to blindside flanker and and hooker respectively.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

In association with

Furlong, Gibson-Park and Henshaw are set for their first appearances of the championship as Ireland bid to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive following consecutive bonus-point victories over Wales, France and Italy, while Sexton and Ringrose missed the win in Rome a fortnight ago.

Bundee Aki moves from outside to inside centre as Stuart McCloskey drops out of the matchday squad while Jack Conan drops to the bench having started at No.8 against Italy with Caelan Doris switching moving there from six.

IRELAND (v Scotland): H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster), C Murray (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), R Baird (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), R Byrne (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster).

More in this section

Peter O’Mahony 9/3/2023 'It’s never not going to be nerve-racking' - Peter O'Mahony relishing Edinburgh return
Jonathan Sexton 9/3/2022 Johnny Sexton braced to face 'the best Scottish team I’ve ever played' at a rocking Murrayfield
Wales v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Principality Stadium Warren Gatland: Strike threat caused ‘quite a significant split’ in Wales squad
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is expected to retire following this year’s World Cup (Joe Giddens/PA)

Johnny Sexton embracing the pressure of one final chance at a Grand Slam

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd