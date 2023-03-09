Players and coaches will swear blind that there is more to parse and perfect from defeats than victories, but Peter O’Mahony prefers to remember the better times when it comes to previous visits to Murrayfield.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

The Ireland flanker has played in Edinburgh in the Six Nations on three different occasions. The last was a potboiler nine-point win in 2019 but his experiences ten years ago and in 2015 span the full sweep of emotions.

Ask him to choose just one memory from the locker and he doesn’t reach for that dreadful day a decade past when Declan Kidney’s side lost an early lead and, eventually, the game to four Greig Laidlaw penalties.

No. His instinct was to luxuriate in “that mental day” 24 months later when Ireland, England and Wales all had a title within reach and Ireland won it by a nose after putting 40 on the Scots and edging the race on points difference.

“It was a nerve-racking day,” he recalled, “but it was a great day in the end.” Another nail-biter could be awaiting us this Sunday when a Scottish team chasing a first Triple Crown since 1990 plays host to an opponent inching closer to a Grand Slam and the Championship garlands that would come with that.

Not a finale then but a game that feels like one. O’Mahony has played for high stakes plenty of times: with Munster, his country and with the British and Irish Lions. He is 33 now, eight caps shy of the ton for Ireland. He knows this space.

All of that experience can’t but calm and comfort a man on a week like this but it doesn’t isolate him from the vapours of an occasion that will seep into every pore once Andy Farrell’s squad lands in the Scottish capital later in the week.

“You are always going to be nervous with everything at stake and wanting to perform for everyone that is important to you. It’s never not going to be nerve-racking, but you definitely learn and gather tools to deal with that better during the week.”

O’Mahony played down the value of Ireland’s run of seven wins in a row against the Scots – more, he actually wrote it off – but there must be worth to be found in a backlog of big games and tournaments that have fallen their way.

Fourteen of the current Ireland squad featured when the side last won a title and Grand Slam in 2018. Scotland, as we know, have nothing silver to show for all their shine, but there are obvious signs of them going about remedying this.

Paris two weeks ago may have been one. Think about it: Celtic nation falls well behind to a rampant French side in Saint-Denis, launches a stirring comeback, but falls agonisingly short. Go back 12 months and that was Ireland.

“They stayed in the fight, didn’t they? They could well have won the game by the end of it. They had a difficult start and hung in there, which is the important thing, and it’s a good sign of a team that they can do that when things are going against you.”

If Farrell has subjected his team to radical changes in playing style and personnel then so has Gregor Townsend. In the top job longer than his counterpart, Townsend has finally found a middle ground between attacking abandon and defensive dourness.

But so much in rugby and sport in general is built on universal truths. Ireland and Scotland boast world-class tens and 15s, tight and talented midfield combos and lethal wings. And that’s just the back lines. The parallels hold up front too.

O’Mahony will find his an interesting day’s work up against a back row of Matt Fagerson and the twin poaching threat of Hamish Watson and, in Jamie Ritchie, a blindside who some see as similar in word and deed to the man from Cork.

Both are rugged, no-nonsense types who have spent time playing at openside for their clubs and countries but now find themselves assigned the less fashionable but critically important grunt work that comes at No.6.

O’Mahony, who was yesterday launching a ‘Best Seat in the House’ campaign that is offering VIP experiences at the Aviva Stadium, views any comparisons between him and a Scottish skipper seven years his junior more than favourably.

“I take it as a compliment. He is a seriously good rugby player so if I am compared to that then they must be thinking the same thing. He is a great lineout ability, very tenacious around the breakdown, very good attacking breakdown player, he is well able to play in the wide. Yeah, he is a very complete rugby player.”