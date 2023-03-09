Allan replaces injured Capuozzo at fullback for Italy against Wales

Tommaso Allan will play at fullback for Italy in their Six Nations clash with Wales in Rome on Saturday, taking over from the injured Ange Capuozzo, whose loss for the remainder of the competition is a bitter blow for coach Kieran Crowley.

It is the only change from the side that won praise in their 34-20 loss to Ireland last time out, and the first time regular flyhalf Allan starts at fullback for the Italians.