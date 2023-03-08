Murphy makes three changes to Ireland U20s for Scotland 

Ireland U20 head coach Richie Murphy has named his side to take on Scotland at Scotstoun on Friday night (kick-off 7.15pm).
Murphy's side shows three changes from the win over Italy, with Fiachna Barrett and Evan O'Connell coming into the forwards for their first starts of the campaign, while Andrew Osborne is named on the wing for his U20s debut.
Henry McErlean and Hugh Gavin join debutant Osbourne in the back-three, while John Devine and Hugh Cooney continue their partnership in midfield.
In-form Sam Prendergast will once again be tasked with unlocking the opposition defence from the 10 slot, where he is joined by scrum-half Fintan Gunne.
Gus McCarthy, George Hadden, and Connacht prop Barrett will pack down in the front row, while Munster's O'Connell and Conor O'Tighearnaigh form the second-row partnership.
Commenting ahead of the trip to Scotland, head coach Murphy said: "We are continuing to build and evolve each week and we hope to bring our performance to a new level on Friday night, with Scotland set to pose a considerable challenge at their home ground."
H McErlean (Terenure/Leinster); A Osborne (Naas/Leinster), H Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), J Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), H Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); S Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); G Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), G McCarthy, (UCD/Leinster) - captain, F Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht); E O'Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), R Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), B Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).
D Sheahan (UCC/Munster), G Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), P McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster), D Mangan (UCD/Leinster), L Molony (Dublin University/Leinster), O Cawley (Naas/Leinster), M Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster), R Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).