Murphy makes three changes to Ireland U20s for Scotland 

Munster's Evan O'Connell comes into the second row for Richie Murphy's side. 
Murphy makes three changes to Ireland U20s for Scotland 

STANDING TALL: Ireland's George Hadden, Evan O'Connell, Diarmaid Mangan and Sam Prendergast sing the National Anthem. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 17:39
Shane Donovan

Ireland U20 head coach Richie Murphy has named his side to take on Scotland at Scotstoun on Friday night (kick-off 7.15pm).

Murphy's side shows three changes from the win over Italy, with Fiachna Barrett and Evan O'Connell coming into the forwards for their first starts of the campaign, while Andrew Osborne is named on the wing for his U20s debut.

Henry McErlean and Hugh Gavin join debutant Osbourne in the back-three, while John Devine and Hugh Cooney continue their partnership in midfield.

In-form Sam Prendergast will once again be tasked with unlocking the opposition defence from the 10 slot, where he is joined by scrum-half Fintan Gunne.

Gus McCarthy, George Hadden, and Connacht prop Barrett will pack down in the front row, while Munster's O'Connell and Conor O'Tighearnaigh form the second-row partnership. 

Commenting ahead of the trip to Scotland, head coach Murphy said: "We are continuing to build and evolve each week and we hope to bring our performance to a new level on Friday night, with Scotland set to pose a considerable challenge at their home ground."

Ireland U20s: H McErlean (Terenure/Leinster); A Osborne (Naas/Leinster), H Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), J Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), H Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); S Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); G Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), G McCarthy, (UCD/Leinster) - captain, F Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht); E O'Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), R Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), B Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster). 

Replacements: D Sheahan (UCC/Munster), G Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), P McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster), D Mangan (UCD/Leinster), L Molony (Dublin University/Leinster), O Cawley (Naas/Leinster), M Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster), R Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).

More in this section

England v Wales - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Wales assistant Neil Jenkins confident team will be in ‘good nick’ for World Cup
Wales v New Zealand - Autumn International - Principality Stadium Jason Holland: Savea has accepted throat-slitting sanction
Wales v England - Guinness Six Nations - Principality Stadium Owen Farrell working with Jonny Wilkinson in bid to solve kicking woes
<p>STILL ALL TO PLAY FOR: Josh van der Flier during an Ireland rugby squad media conference at the IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Josh van der Flier: 'It would be naive to start talking about a Grand Slam'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd