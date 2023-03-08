Josh van der Flier: 'It would be naive to start talking about a Grand Slam'

Superstition and centuries of tradition have it that anyone foolish enough to utter the word ‘Macbeth’ in a theatre is all but inviting ill luck and damnation. The preferred euphemism is ‘The Scottish Play’.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland could be excused for adopting a similar act of linguistic gymnastics as they embark for Edinburgh and another step at the Holy Grail that is a rare Six Nations Grand Slam, but Josh van der Flier isn't leaning on any such shibboleths.

“Its probably something we would have mentioned at the start of the tournament. I wouldn’t say it’s a banned word, no, but, with the threat that we have this weekend with the Scotland side that are playing so well, it would probably be naive of us to start talking about a Grand Slam or anything like that.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge against a really, really good side,” said Ireland’s reigning world player of the year. “Obviously, the goal for every team going in, you want to win all your games, but it will be such a big challenge this week I don’t think you can look far past that.” Forget England in Dublin on Paddy’s weekend then. Irish platitudes for their Celtic cousins are as integral to the Six Nations as train chaos in Cardiff and cliches about momentum and French joie de vivre but they ring true this week.

Scotland can claim a first Triple Crown since 1990 with a win over the visitors in Murrayfield this Sunday and a first ever Six Nations title is not beyond the bounds of possibility with two games still to play.

There is still the possibility that they finish with just two wins, of course, as was the case last year. Italy in Rome in round five is no gimme but there does seem to be something different about Gregor Townsend’s team this year to last.

“It's hard to say specific things but the way they've attacked, the way they've blended all the areas of their game, there's been times where the lineout has been brilliant and maybe other areas could have been better,” said van der Flier.

“But you look at them now and the performances they've put in, they've been pretty all-round performances in terms of the way the forwards are playing, the way the backs are playing and the way they're linking up.” The back row has long been a source of strength for Ireland in the modern, professional age and van der Flier’s status as world’s best is buttressed by a cast that includes the superb Caelan Doris, the perennial Peter O’Mahony and Jack Conan who is struggling for a start having done so three times for the British and Irish Lions in Test matches.

In the Scots they face a unit that is enjoying its own elevated status, if one not quite at the Irish level. Jamie Ritchie is a no-nonsense blindside with a touch of the O’Mahonys about him, Hamish Watson is a British and Irish Lion and Matt Fagerson has been superb at No.8 for Glasgow and for Scotland.

The Scots have strengths elsewhere too.

So much of the focus has been fixed on the return to form – in Scottish colours – of Finn Russell after his poor form in the 2022 Championship but the Scottish revival wouldn’t be this far advanced without the impact made by a settled and dangerous midfield pairing of Sione Tuipuluto and Huw Jones and the flying Duhan van der Merwe.

To concentrate on Russell would be folly.

“Finn Russell is a brilliant player, he has been in great form,” said van der Flier. “The trick with him is that you don’t try and think you will solve it on your own. If someone jumps out of the line or tries to go at him on their own, he has good footwork, he’s good at picking the right pass to make, so it’s a team thing.

“Anyone who is in and around him has to stay focused on being connected with each other and not give him those opportunities because he is one of those players that you give a bit of space to and he’s good enough to capitalise as we have seen in the past two weeks.”

Ireland can’t say they haven’t been forewarned but they make the trip forearmed. All 37 players in Andy Farrell’s squad took part in training at the team’s Dublin base on Wednesday. That includes the Johnny Sextons and Tadhg Furlongs of this world. Is it any wonder people are talking up the Slam?