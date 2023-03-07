Seán O'Brien: I'd love to be playing for this Ireland team

Old habits die hard. It’s less than five months since Seán O’Brien suffered a fairly serious hamstring injury playing his first AIL game for Naas but try and hold him back on St Patrick’s Day when he makes a comeback for a charity ‘legends’ fixture between Ireland and England at Energia Park.

It was put to him that maybe an exhibition for old-timers isn’t the most suitable stage for a man who only turned 36 last month and a back row who brought a heightened abrasiveness to his work in his prime. His response told us plenty about him and about his admiration for Andy Farrell’s current crop too.

“Who said I can't drill one of them?” he quipped of the opposition. “Sure I'd love to be playing the game that Ireland are playing now rather than being abrasive. It's so exciting using your hands, the little out balls and tip-ons and stuff like that.”

O’Brien works as contact skills coach with Leinster so he knows how the majority of this Ireland squad go about their business, their capabilities and their mindset as they prepare for Scotland and Murrayfield this weekend. Complacency won’t be an issue, he said. Neither will personnel given the strength in depth.

He looks at this generation and sees a very different collective to the one that seemed spooked by a tardy bus trip to the stadium when they lost in Edinburgh under Joe Schmidt in 2017. He sees a side that injects chaos on the field while shrugging at its unpredictable efforts outside the confines of the week’s 80 minutes.

The Carlow man was part of that Ireland team when they last lost to the Scots six years ago, when their late arrival was matched by a slow start and they ultimately fell five points short of parity.

Schmidt was still rueing the side’s truncated warm-up two days later but the difference between then and now was clear last month when Andy Farrell’s Ireland faced a similar delay on the way into the Principality Stadium and then blew Wales away in the first-half.

“The problem … was that it may not have been said during the week about rocking up late whereas nowadays all those things are planned,” said O’Brien. “So, if we are late, let’s not get flustered. We’ll rock on. Back then it probably wasn’t talked about enough.

“Whereas … if we see Joe or the other management getting a little flustered around you, it does make players a little anxious seeing that. It’s just so different nowadays. They’re mentally in such a good place and I don’t think anything fazes them at the minute.” He loves this team’s all-out attack and how difficult it makes Ireland to defend. That’s another difference to his day when the structures were so much more rigid. He sees a side that can pick and choose from multiple options and a unit that can launch off nine, ten or from any other platform of their choosing.

Tadhg Furlong and Finlay Bealham included.

“It is very hard to defend when there is moving parts to the attack. That is the biggest thing that had changed, that has really brought our game to another level, and it doesn’t matter if you are set up well defensively against Ireland. Eventually, with the people they have there, they will break you at some point.” O’Brien predicted that there would be no Grand Slam winner before this Six Nations started but, while he describes Scotland as a “different animal nowadays, he accepts that Ireland would be disappointed if they didn’t pull off a clean sweep after a trio of wins against Wales, France and Italy.

The manner in which the world’s top side has played and won without different key men at various stages in this Championship has impressed him deeply. He sees that as especially important in light of the looming World Cup later this year and the need for strength-in-depth if Ireland are to break that quarter-final hoodoo.

His own suspension for the last eight tie with Argentina in 2015 fed into that particular tournament’s disappointment and resultant hangover. His own sense is that a squad which many believe to be almost cast in stone for France 2023 will have a few fresher faces about it by the time they make for the continent.

“You see someone like Jamie (Osborne), Jack Crowley. Actually, you look at John Hodnett even. He's someone who is coming along nicely. They're a few that spring to mind. Someone like Jamie could be very important come that time if he keeps developing the way he's going. He's a great young fella, good head on his shoulders.”