Jean Kleyn: Munster want to lay down marker with win in South Africa

Jean Kleyn has compared Munster’s upcoming return to South Africa to the Reds’ quest for a first win on French soil more than 20 years ago.

Just one home game remains for Munster before the focus switches to the first of two visits to South Africa next month and what the lock views as a massive opportunity to break new ground.

Graham Rowntree’s side, which beat Scarlets 49-42 in Cork last Friday for their fifth BKT United Rugby Championship win in a row, have a three-week lay-off before the league campaign resumes against Glasgow at Thomond on March 25. Then comes the trek south of the Equator for the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 clash in Durban against the Sharks on April 1.

Munster’s final two regular-season league games are back in South Africa, against the Stormers in Cape Town on April 15 before a rematch with the Sharks a week later. The province has won on South African soil before, beating both the Cheetahs and Southern Kings during the PRO14 era but the introduction of the former Super Rugby franchises in last season’s expansion to a 16-team URC saw them lose at both the Bulls and Lions 12 months ago.

Munster suffered a string of defeats in their first Heineken Cup games in French stadia, including a 60-19 humbling at Toulouse in November 1996. It took five visits for the first victory to arrive at Colomiers in 1999 and Kleyn sees echoes in Munster’s early adventures to France in the challenges that lie ahead.

“As a coaching set-up they have a good plan for us and they’ve laid it out for us. So we know what we’re doing and bar anything going wrong we have our plan and we’re really excited for the opportunity.

“To us it’s not just a challenge, it’s a massive opportunity to lay a new marker. We always talk about Munster in the 2000s going away and winning in France. It’s a big challenge for us now, going away and winning in South Africa.

“You’re going to be playing against a Sharks team loaded with Springboks, it’s an immense challenge and it’s going to be brilliant for us to go over there and make our own bit of history.”

Munster have been adjusting well to the current stop-start nature of the 2022-23 campaign. They have played just twice since January 28 and scored bonus-point victories in both, continuing their recent good form with that thrilling win over Scarlets in Cork last Friday.

Kleyn, 29, insisted it would be all systems go when the squad regroups at the High Performance Centre in Limerick after a few days off and that all this non-playing time was being put to good use.

“I think it is what you make of it,” the lock said. “We’re training every week. Our training demand is way above game weeks. Our off weeks, when I say ‘off weeks’ I mean our weeks we’re not playing, we’re putting in massive, massive training metres.

“The first week we had off, the Tuesday and Friday were both above game requirement in terms of running metres and just general performance. We’re doing a lot on the pitch to get ready for game weeks and I think we’re using it exceptionally to build a framework to build into our games.”

Kleyn has started Munster’s last 11 games in a row in a run dating back to the home win over Connacht on November 26, a case of needs must during a second-row injury crisis. Yet lock stocks have slowly been rebuilding, despite the loss of Tadhg Beirne to an ankle injury last month that will rule the Ireland star out for 12 weeks.

Fineen Wycherley returned in January and RG Snyman made his long-awaited comeback from his serious knee injury after 17 months out in last Friday’s win over Scarlets. Thomas Ahern and academy lock Edwin Edogbo will be fit for the Glasgow game, and, notwithstanding Beirne’s absence, Kleyn is relishing the fresh challenge of competition for places when Munster’s campaign finally gets back on track at the business end of the season.

“Absolutely, you can’t knock it. There’s nothing better for performance than competition. It’s always easy if you’re the only one available to just sit back on your laurels but from a team perspective, not just from my own perspective, I think we’re driving something different this year where we’re really pushing ourselves to be something better as individual players as well.

“I think (attack coach) Mike Prendergast, he’s pushing it a lot in terms of attacking, forcing us to do more and be more comfortable in different roles.

“Yeah, I think it’s going to be good to have the lads back, if only to put a bit of pressure on the lads who are in the mix at the moment, like me and Fineen, and RG now, who’s back, for a little bit of squad depth. You can’t play every week, it takes its toll.”

Yet Kleyn will keep clocking up the kilometres on the training pitch, eager to still contribute to the momentum now building, in terms of increased fitness, a more expansive gameplan and of course, results.