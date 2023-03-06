Scotland's Grant Gilchrist to miss Ireland showdown and rest of Six Nations

Grant Gilchrist will miss the rest of Scotland's Guinness Six Nations campaign after being handed a three-week ban following his red card away to France.
The second row admitted to an independent judicial committee that he had committed an act of foul play when catching Anthony Jelonch with his shoulder.
Gilchrist will now miss the last two matches of Scotland's campaign at home to Ireland and Italy. He was also due to sit out Edinburgh's URC match away to Connacht later this month, but has had his application granted to take part in the Coaching Intervention Programme instead of missing the third game of his sanction period.