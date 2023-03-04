Cullen challenges Leinster players to show what they've got against Edinburgh

UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW:

EDINBURGH V LEINSTER

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has urged his players to use this evening’s United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh at The DAM Health Stadium (kick-off 5.05pm) to strengthen their claims for a starting berth at the business end of this season.

A fortnight on from their most recent competitive fixture - a 43-14 success over Dragons at the RDS - Leinster will be looking to make it 15 consecutive wins in the URC. A tantalising encounter with defending league champions DHL Stormers will follow on March 24, before the Blues play host to rivals Ulster in a Round of 16 Champions Cup showdown at the Aviva Stadium eight days later.

“For you guys, your attention is probably Six Nations first. For our attention, we’ve got a group here that’s working and we’re trying to improve. Give them the best chance to play well, so that they can try and get picked for the knockout games. Whether that’s Champions Cup or URC,” Cullen remarked earlier this week.

“It’s a very good block for us. We’ve a hell of a lot less games than we had this time last year, if you remember. Then Europe is coming. Ulster/Leinster in the Aviva will be hopefully sold out and it will be a great occasion. Celebrates all that is good about European rugby and Irish provincial rugby.”

While 13 of the side that started the game against Dragons are retained for the trip to the Scottish capital, the two changes to the first 15 are notable.

Sidelined with a knee injury since last October, Ciarán Frawley makes a welcome return at full-back. Former Munster lock Jason Jenkins appeared off the bench in the Dragons fixture after a hamstring issue ruled him out of contention for several weeks and is now named alongside the experienced Ross Molony in the second-row.

Although 18 Leinster stars were part of Ireland’s two-day mini camp this week, Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne and Scott Penny have all been released for this evening’s game. Larmour is named in a back-three with Frawley and Dave Kearney, and will be hoping to continue the fine form that has seen him scoring five tries in 10 appearances for Leinster this term.

“Jordan has been excellent for us. He missed a chunk earlier on in the season, but since he’s come back he’s been great. He’s in really good form, I have to say. He’s just one of those guys, it’s an absolute pleasure to be around, day-to-day. Because of his positive outlook, generally. His work off the ball is exceptional. He’s tough, just a great competitor,” Cullen added.

Despite the hefty Leinster contingent in Andy Farrell’s squad, Larmour is one of seven players in the match day 23 to have Ireland senior caps to their name.

11th place Edinburgh are missing some notable figures, but are in a position to call upon the services of Sam Skinner, Luke Crosbie and Hamish Watson from Scotland’s Six Nations selection.

EDINBURGH: E Boffelli; D Hoyland, M Bennett, J Lang, W Goosen; C Savala, B Vellacott; B Venter, S McInally, L-R Atalifo; M Sykes, S Skinner; L Crosbie, H Watson, V Mata.

Replacements: D Cherry, J Jack E Millar-Mills, J Hodgson, N Haining, C Shiel, J van der Walt, C Dean.

LEINSTER: C Frawley; J Larmour, L Turner, J Osborne, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, J McKee, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Jenkins; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: L Barron, J Boyle, T Clarkson, B Deeny, W Connors, N McCarthy, C Tector, R Russell.