Funeral mass hears Brian O’Brien 'had rare ability to recognise potential in people’

Brian O’Brien was remembered as a larger-than-life character, a fabulous father and a loyal friend at his funeral Mass on Friday.

He left an indelible mark on Munster and Irish rugby, playing an integral role as player, selector, coach and manager. The congregation at St Mary’s Church included family, friends and clubmates. They heard how others were tuning in from around the world, including England, America and Australia.

In a heartfelt eulogy, his son Brendan touched on all of the themes of Brian’s persona including family, rugby, music and his love of nature. He paid particular tribute to the hospice and hospital staff: “Places filled with angels walking amongst us disguised as ordinary people.”

“Years ago, my siblings and I used to joke that at dad’s funeral we would have the hands pulled off us and be wrecked tired after it but after five hours yesterday, we ended up with more energy. The outpouring of love we got was just incredible. People queued for hours. I thought I would be wrecked but I was actually in much better form after it so thank you all.”

In some ways, Brian O’Brien lived a paradox, a humble person who never sought the spotlight, yet an achiever who often ended up in its glare. Throughout he believed it was the duty of the strong to protect the vulnerable.

Whether it be in rugby, where he managed the four-in-a-row Shannon side, was team manager of Munster and in 2000 became manager of Ireland, or in his family life, O’Brien’s mantra was the same: 'To thine own self be true'.

“He could see a person’s pain. He could see what bothered somebody better than they could themselves. He had this rare ability to recognise potential in people which is probably what made him a great selector. He was different to people in one particular respect. He got great personal satisfaction in helping people to be successful. On the field and life in general.

“He helped people by encouraging them and getting them to believe in themselves. We heard this from players over the years so many times. We heard it hundreds of times in the last few days. He’d tell them: ‘have a cut at it.’ As if he knew they were scared. Have a cut at it. That’s what they needed.”

In 1968, the centre became Shannon’s first international player. Almost 50 years later he was inducted into Munster’s hall of fame. At all times his success was defined by a distinctive understanding of human nature.

“If a team was on a losing streak and under pressure, particularly media pressure, he instinctually knew things like, ‘we need to put a joker on the panel.’ Someone to break the tension at the right moment. This could make for a more cohesive team and turn the tide. About 25 years ago I asked him how he picked players. I fully expected some Briano abstract answer. But for once he gave me a straight answer.”

His response never lost relevance or value.

“You need hitmen. Guys with talent and skill to score and the courage to do it but that is not enough because sooner or later every good team meets an adversary that is better than them. In those times when the pressure and the storm is raging around the pitch, it is not skill that carries the day. It is depth of character.”

Brian’s phone contained thousands of contacts amassed over a rich life. Everyone from Marvin Hagler to Christy Moore. His son Aidan said they would like to organise a sporting occasion on his birthday, July 5, that includes all four provinces to represent their father’s pride at the all-country rugby team.

A rugby ball, a Burl Ives 78 record and his first guitar which was purchased for five pounds in 1959 were offered as gifts but so was his wedding album and a painting of a robin by his sister and favourite artist, Mary.

Brian introduced Munster to his “Stand Up and Fight” party piece after a long-awaited win away to Ulster. The song is a now a fitting anthem. For them and for him.

“In the last few years, we lost the force of your personality and saw your strong body fade but to the very end, we witnessed your fierce spirit. Stand up and fight against the dying of the light. You left behind many a legacy; a thriving club, a family united and strong, a glowing example of an enduring marriage that lasted over 50 years.”