Rob Herring to skipper Ulster against Cardiff

Dan McFarland names his side to face Cardiff Rugby at the Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday in their Round 15 BKT URC game at 7:35pm.
The Ulster men will be flying high after their win against Cell C Sharks in Durban last weekend.
Herring is joined in the front row by fellow internationals Scotland's Rory Sutherland and Samoa's Jeff Toomaga-Allen.
Kieran Treadwell, who also returns from Ireland camp, is joined in the second row by Sam Carter.
Back row is made up of Dave McCann, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney.
Nathan Doak and Billy Burns are paired together with James Hume and Stewart Moore making up the midfield partnership. Back three sees Mike Lowry at full back with Jack Stockdale and Ben Moxham on the wings.
: M Lowry, B Moxham, J Hume, S Moore, J Stockdale, B Burns, N Doak; R Sutherland, R Herring (C), J Toomaga-Allen, K Treadwell, S Carter, D McCann, M Rea, N Timoney.
T Stewart, C Reid, G Milasinovich, A O’Connor, H Sheridan, J Cooney, J Postlethwaite, E McIlroy.