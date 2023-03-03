Connacht make two changes for clash against Dragons

Former All-Ireland minor hurling winner Shane Jennings is poised to make his debut for Connacht as they bid to continue their rich run of form when they travel to take on the Dragons on Saturday evening (7.35pm) in Rodney Parade.

The Ballinasloe native, who was man of the match when Galway defeated Kilkenny in the 2018 All-Ireland minor final, is selected on the bench for the clash in Rodney Parade.

A product of Ballinasloe RFC and Garbally College, the former Irish U-20 centre and sevens player will hope to make his mark as Connacht chase a fourth successive URC win in their bid to nail down a knockout spot and qualify for the Champions Cup.

Connacht have made two changes from the side which picked up maximum points in Parma with South African Shayne Bolton making just his fifth appearance since signing in 2021 when he comes into the side on the right wing in place of Diarmuid Kilgallen.

The other change is up front where Paul Boyle comes back from injury and starts in the back row instead of Jarrad Butler.

Three bonus point wins in a row have brought Connacht back into contention and they will be hoping to continue that run against a Dragons side who have lost seven league games in a row but who are boosted by the availability of Welsh internationals Leon Brown, Bradley Roberts and Aaron Wainwright.

Connacht scrum and contact coach Colm Tucker has warned they can take nothing for granted in Newport.

“They are the top lineout in the URC, they are second for turnovers and there is plenty of quality across their team,” said Tucker.

“This is their last home game of the season, they are trying to make a big festival out of it and fill up their home ground. So we are expecting a massive challenge but one we are looking forward to.

“We want to finish this season very strong. We have put ourselves in a decent position with the last three results so we just want to keep building on that.

“We are 15 points from 15 in the last three games and suddenly we are in the knockout places. There is quality across the board in the URC and anyone can beat the other so if we just focus on picking up those four or five points every week I think we will be there or thereabouts in the knockout places come the end of the season.

“There are 20 points to be won and we just have to go after those points, starting against the Dragons this weekend.”

Dragons: A O’Brien; J Rosser, S Hughes, M Clark A Hewitt; W Reed, R Williams (c); R Jones, B Roberts, L Brown; M Screech, B Carter; A Wainwright, T Basham, R Moriarty.

Replacements: E Dee, A Seiuli, L Fairbrother, G Nott, H Keddie, L Jones, S Davies, J Williams.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; S Bolton, T Farrell, C Forde, J Porch; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier; J Murphy, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: D Heffernan, P Dooley, S Illo, O Dowling, J Butler, C Reilly, D Hawkshaw, S Jennings.