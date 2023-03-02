RG Snyman named on the bench for Munster return at Musgrave Park

RG Snyman's long-awaited Munster return has been confirmed after the South African World Cup winner was named among the replacements for the sold-out URC clash against Scarlets at Musgrave Park on Friday (7.35pm).

Snyman has regained full fitness following a serious knee injury sustained in October 2021. It will be his first appearance at Musgrave Park.

There are three changes and one positional switch to the side that beat Ospreys two weeks ago.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron starts on his 50th Munster appearance as Academy player Patrick Campbell and Calvin Nash also come into the side.

Jack Crowley and Keynan Knox come into the squad as replacements with Academy pair Ethan Coughlan and Mark Donnelly keeping their places on the bench.

Campbell starts at full-back on his 10th appearance of the campaign with Nash returning from injury on the right wing. Daly moves to the left wing having started the Ospreys victory at full-back.

Scrum-half Paddy Patterson and out-half Joey Carbery start together for the third successive game, as do centre pairing Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch.

In the front row, Roman Salanoa keeps his place on his return from international duty and packs down with Josh Wycherley and Barron.

Jean Kleyn, who makes his 17th start of the season, and Fineen Wycherley are paired together for the third successive game.

Gavin Coombes returns from Ireland camp to start in an unchanged back-row with captain Jack O’Donoghue and John Hodnett.

MUNSTER: Patrick Campbell; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Mark Donnelly, Keynan Knox, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Ethan Coughlan, Jack Crowley, Jack O’Sullivan.