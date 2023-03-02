Time is still on Molony's side but he's in a hurry to hit lofty goals

Age can creep up on you in pro sport. Retirement rears its ugly head come your 30th birthday, half a lifetime early. An annual procession of youngsters scavenge eagerly for a jersey here and a few minutes of game time there.

Tomorrow can be yesterday before you know it.

It’s less than four years, after all, since Ross Molony was helping Jack Boyle, Lee Barron and the rest of the St Michael’s first XV claim another Leinster Senior Schools Cup by helping them out with their lineout drills.

Fast forward to a fortnight ago and all three were a ten-minute drive away from their Ailesbury Road alma mater and turning out for Leinster in a URC game against the Dragons at the RDS.

Time flying. As it does.

Molony appreciated the moment shared with men he had been coaching since they started secondary school, but he is quick to make the point that only six years separate him from Barron, the older of the two academy forwards.

The implication in all this is that he isn’t yet due the gold watch. That, at 28, time is still on his side. That goes equally for his hopes of featuring for Ireland, if not in this Six Nations, then maybe in the World Cup later this year.

“Yeah, it is my goal to get selected for the World Cup pre-season and then to get selected for the World Cup. It's 100% on my mind. With the landscape of rugby there are injuries, but I want to be selected there, I want to be brought into those squads.”

He has come close before, making it to camp during the last Championship and on occasions prior to that, but without earning a cap. Joe McCarthy and Kieran Treadwell have since climbed higher in the queue.

It’s frustrating. He admits it.

All the more so for the fact that so many of his friends and peers from Leinster are swapping blue for green during these international windows, but then the flip side is a familiarity with so many Ireland players, the scene and what’s required.

And then there is Ross Byrne.

The out-half is a year younger than Molony but his Test career seemed more dormant again until, after 20 months in the international wilderness, he was called up as emergency cover by Andy Farrell last November.

He has since kicked a winner against Australia, played important roles off the bench against Wales and France, and recorded close to 80 minutes against Italy in Rome last weekend.

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster has come out publicly and basically challenged other players at the club to look at Byrne and try to emulate him. He sat down with Molony a fortnight ago and said as much one-on-one.

Byrne has to be a motivation. How could he not be?

“Yeah, definitely,” said the second row who will feature away to Edinburgh on Saturday, “How he has performed for Leinster over the last few years and he is getting rewarded for that: he got rewarded in the autumn series just gone and now he is fully in the squad.

"His influence on the teams he plays in… I've played with him probably since first year in school and even before that, in primary school, so if you look at the influence he has on games and his career path, he's been in and out of squads and the fact that he has been able to get back in - let's call it later in his career - it's highly motivating.”