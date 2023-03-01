French prop Haouas banned for rest of Six Nations

The 28-year-old tighthead was brought into the side to replace Uini Atonio who had been handed a three-week ban for a yellow-card incident in France's defeat against Ireland.
FOUR WEEK BAN: French tighthead prop Mohamed Haouas banned for four weeks after red card against Scotland. Pic:INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 19:58
- AFP

France prop Mohamed Haouas will miss the remainder of the Six Nations after being handed a four-week ban by the organisers on Wednesday for the red card he collected against Scotland at the weekend.

However, Haouas was dismissed in the 11th minute of the match at the Stade de France after headbutting Scotland scrum-half Ben White.

Haouas became the first player to be sent off twice in the Six Nations, having been shown a red card in the corresponding fixture in 2020 for punching Jamie Ritchie, now the Scotland captain.

France won last Saturday's match 32-21 and, following victory also over Italy, remain in with a chance of winning the championship if Ireland, the only team with three wins from three, should stumble.

Haouas will miss France's next game against England at Twickenham on March 11 and the tournament closer against Wales in Paris a week later.

His ban, which was reduced from six weeks after he admitted guilt and remorse for his action, could be reduced by one week if he attends a head injuries awareness workshop.

If that occurs then Haouas would be able to resume competition with his club Montpellier against Exeter in the round of 16 of the Champions Cup.

