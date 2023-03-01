Kieran Marmion to leave Connacht

Connacht Rugby confirmed that scrum-half Kieran Marmion will leave the province at the end of the current season when his contract expires.

Marmion has 224 appearances over his 11 seasons and currently has the third highest appearances of all time for the club behind Michael Swift and John Muldoon. Marmion started at scrum-half for their famous win over Leinster in the Pro12 Final in 2016 to bring the club's first trophy back West.

A regular starter for Connacht led to 28 caps for Ireland across six seasons. Marmion started at scrum-half for Ireland on one of the greatest days for Irish rugby when they defeated the All Blacks for the first time at home.

"It's been a really tough decision for me to leave Connacht Rugby" says Marmion. "I can't thank the club enough for the opportunity that they have given me. I'd also like to thank the coaches that I've worked with over the years, the many players I've played alongside, and the fans for their dedicated support and passion throughout my time here. I cannot express how much it means to us players when you show up week in, week out to support us.

"The people of Connacht have been so welcoming to me ever since I moved over and I’ve been honoured to call the place home for the past 12 years. While my time at the club has come to an end I am excited about the next chapter of my career. I will always look back on my time with Connacht Rugby with huge pride and I wish the club continued success both on and off the field.”

Director of Rugby Andy Friend

“Whilst we were keen for Kieran to stay at the club, he has decided now is the right time in his career to seek a new challenge" said Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

"We are obviously very disappointed to see him go, but we fully appreciate that he has to do what he feels is right for him and his career over the next few years. He will rightly go down as one of the all-time great players for this province and on behalf of the club I want to thank him for his brilliant service to Connacht for over 10 years.

The club will make sure he and our departing players get a deserved send-off at the end of the season, but until then we look forward to Kieran playing a big part in helping the province work towards a successful season both in the URC and Challenge Cup.”