Ardscoil Rìs survive Castletroy comeback to reach Final

Ardscoil Rís 23 Castletroy College 17

Ardscoil Rís secured a place in the 2023 Munster Schools Junior Cup final, surviving a miraculous fightback from Limerick rivals, Castletroy College. The Limerick City school stay in the hunt for their first title since 2005. It will be their first final appearance since 2012.

Both sides observed a minute silence for Brian O’Brien and Tom Tierney, pre-match, the two men having passed in recent days.

The Castletroy performance was perhaps reflective of their absence from competitive action for a month, having secured the direct route to the last four having defeated another Limerick school – St. Munchin’s 18-16. They perhaps showed their quality when it was too late, getting back to six points, having trailed 23-0 with just 16 minutes remaining.

Castletroy were on the back foot right from the off, as Ardscoil crossed after just 100 seconds. Danny O’Flaherty made a break and unselfishly found Frank Sheehan Williams, the full-back ghosted in from the left wing, using a fine dummy, to open the scoring. James Butler accounted for the conversion for the perfect start.

The Ardscoil backline showed they had plenty of threats, with their second try inside the opening 10 minutes. Leo Connolly found Daniel O’Connell with the latter coming in off the left wing to score.

Two penalties from Butler put them 17 points clear in a dominant first half.

It was 23-0 early in the second half as Ardscoil continued to pile on the pressure. They opted for a scrum five meters out twice, when they were awarded penalties. The second of which saw Llyod Costelloe dot down for their third try.

Castletroy replied with their first foray deep into Ardscoil territory on 44 minutes. They taped a close rang penalty, Cillian McNamara fed Ben O’Connell who provided a fine offload for Travis Tchokotieu to power over. The extra two from Robbie Widger gave them a new lease of life.

Ronan Collopy soon went over for a try, jumping cleverly into a gap off a goal-line ruck. This was after a superb line-break from Robert O’Donnell.

The pacy centre would cross for their third try, entering stoppage time, but after a couple of penalties kicked to touch, Castletroy ran out of time and were just short of a remarkable turnaround.

Ardscoil’s pursuit of an third Junior Cup crown will resume on 22nd March, in Thomond Park.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: Tries: F Sheehan Williams, D O’Connell, L Costello Conversion: J Butler Penalties: J Butler (2)

Scorers for Castletroy College: Tries: Travis Tchokotieu, R Collopy, R O’Donnell Conversion: R Widger

ARDSCOIL RÍS: F Sheehan Williams; D O’Connell, L Connolly, A Kelly, D Quirke; J Butler, O Desmond; J Kelly, D Salmon, L Brown, L Costello, D O’Flaherty, J Rafferty, B Morrissey, D Leyden.

Replacements: J Hartigan, J Das, M Collins, C Cantillon, B O’Loughlin, C O’Doherty, C Ryan, L O’Flanagan, A Fennell, J Thorne.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: R Widger; T Kelly, R O’Donnell, J Rowntree, P Walter; C Gavin, R Collopy; M Hickey, C O’Hanlon, Trevor Tchokotieu, D Donnelly, A Sweed, B O’Connell, Travis Tchokotieu, C McNamara ©.

Replacements: A Berkery, J Ward, K Griffin, D Blackwell,S Prendergast, C Devitt, M Flannery, S Quilter, R Sheahan, D Joseph, M Hourigan, L Fitzgerald, J Crowe, C Lacey.

Referee: Mike Scanlon (MAR).