Playing surface won't be determining factor for Snyman return, says Leamy

If RG Snyman is to return to action for Munster on Friday night against Scarlets, it will not be determined by Musgrave Park’s playing surface, Denis Leamy has insisted.

The Cork stadium’s artificial all-weather pitch has given the city’s rugby fraternity a shot in the arm since it was installed in 2018, allowing for midweek community use and additional revenue streams through an annual concert series without any detriment to the quality of the surface for competitive games involving tenant clubs Dolphin and Sunday’s Well, Ireland’s Under-20s and Women’s teams and, of course, Munster.

Snyman, 28, was described by Leamy on Tuesday as “absolutely available” for selection in what would be just his fifth appearance for Munster since the South African World Cup-winning lock joined from Japan’s Honda Heat in the summer of 2020.

Yet with the perception that grass surfaces are much more forgiving on athletes’ bodies, the defence coach was asked ahead of Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship fixture if there were any concerns about the powerful Springbok making his return from the second serious knee injury of his Munster career at Musgrave Park.

“Look, in a word, no, not really,” Leamy said. “I don’t know the ins and outs of it, so this is a tricky question for me to answer, but I don’t think there is enough evidence to suggest that there is a great danger in playing RG or any players on 4G pitches.

“So, no, we haven't considered that. All we know is, he’s trucking well over the last couple of weeks. He’s back in a position for selection and we feel like it’s time to have a good discussion around whether this Friday night is the right time or maybe to push him out further another week. We will discuss that later today and make a decision on that.

“But … no we haven’t really considered that. We’d be looking at other things like how his aerobic fitness is, how’s his pain levels, how is he managing that, how is he managing the training load, all those things we would consider.

“But the fact we are playing on an artificial pitch versus a grass pitch, that’s not something that has come into the discussion.”

Just the fact that Snyman’s return to action was being discussed was a cause for celebration with Leamy who praised the second row as an inspiration to the Munster squad and coaching staff.

“He is a remarkable person in that he’s 6ft 10in and he’s lean as lettuce. He can run like the wind and he’s got the ball-handling ability of a basketballer. So, he is a remarkable rugby player.

“We don’t see these guys very often but I think he has inspired everyone in the building, just the way he has applied himself.

“Getting cruciate ligament injuries is so difficult. To get another one straight away after coming back, after putting a body of work behind him only to get another one straight away, that’s incredibly difficult.

“You can’t understand how difficult that is and to go about his business day-to-day, get a couple of setbacks within that and still go trucking on, I think that’s really testament to what the person is. He’s a great example to everyone in the building.”

Munster also have Ireland Six Nations squad members Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley and Roman Salanoa available for the Scarlets clash as they seek to continue their recent good form and push into a top-four place on the URC standings which would ensure a home quarter-final draw when the regular season ends in late April.

Munster currently lie in fifth with four games remaining, the first two of which are at home with Glasgow due at Thomond Park on March 25 before the final two involve the long-haul trip to South Africa to play the Stormers and then Sharks in Cape Town and Durban respectively.

While that suggests Munster must look at securing their position on home soil before heading south, Leamy insisted the province was staying next-game focused.

“We have to go through the process first as we have done from day one. We approach this week on week, we are very focused on the task in hand, the next battle, the next job and that’s the Scarlets this week.

“They have been playing very well, very good attacking team, loads of talent in terms of pace and the ability to play.

“We have to focus and get that job done really, really well on Friday night. Hopefully we will get a big crowd to support us, we are going to need that vocal support that the Cork crowd bring. Hopefully we can start by putting in a good performance this week.”