Connacht sweating over fitness of hookers

The Connacht management are keeping their fingers crossed that none of their two remaining hookers get injured ahead of their trip this weekend to take on the Dragons with every point vital in their quest for a knockout spot.

The experienced Shane Delahunt, believed to be one of a number of players being let go at the end of the season, is out with a hip injury and now academy hooker Eoin de Buitléar, who crowned his debut against Zebre with a try two weeks ago, is ruled out with a finger injury picked up in Italy.

He’s not expected back for a month and Delahunt could be longer, leaving Dylan Tierney-Martin and Dave Heffernan, out of the last three games with a thigh injury, to cover the slot heading to Newport this weekend.

Adam Byrne, who has only made six appearances but scored in three of them since his summer move from Leinster, has been ruled out for between six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Connacht are waiting to see how long it will be before Finlay Bealham, ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations with a knee injury picked up in Rome on Saturday, is available for them.

Scrum and contact coach Colm Tucker, who has committed his future to the province for the next three years a week after it was confirmed that Pete Wilkins will be in charge next season, said he will be fulfilling a similar role under the new boss.

“Pretty much the same plan, it will be good to get continuity for another couple of years. I’ve almost a year under my belt doing scrum and contact and last year was defence, so it will be nice to keep building around the scrum and contact area.

“It’s something I really enjoy and something I want to stay involved in. Pete is assembling his ticket, he has been very good in that regard and given me that continuity so I’m looking forward to building on what we have done in the past eight months or so in terms of that.

“At the same time, we are not looking much beyond this Saturday and the game against the Dragons,” said the Limerick native.