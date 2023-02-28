‘Tons of work’ behind scenes as RDS plan edges closer

New Leinster CEO Shane Nolan has stated that “tons of work” is happening behind the scenes on the redevelopment of the RDS and that government funding originally earmarked for the project remains in place.

The Royal Dublin Society was originally granted planning permission for a new main Anglesea Stand and associated facilities in 2016 with the estimated cost coming in at €26million. By 2021 that estimate had almost doubled to €50m.

Reports two years ago suggested that there was a €10m shortfall in the funds needed at that point but Minister of State for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne did at least confirm this month that the State’s original contribution is still available.

Leinster are tenants at the venue since 2007 and agreed to a new 25-year lease last October. Nolan has been meeting his RDS counterpart Geraldine Ruane monthly and confirmed yesterday that the “funds are there to make it happen”.

“I’m actually up there again on Wednesday,” he said yesterday. “There is tons of work going on behind the scenes. There’s a real pace happening in it now, which is great. I’ve seen early sights of the vision of the stadium and it looks really, really good.

“I think pretty soon, in the next two or three months, we should be able to announce something in terms of what it will look like: the vision, the visuals, the timelines and all that kind of stuff. It’s pretty exciting. We want to get it right, though.

“You don’t develop stadiums every day, so we want to make sure what we do is done right. All the necessary thought and rigour is going in it from the RDS and, as I said, we’re meeting on a pretty regular basis.”

Nolan took over as the province’s CEO late last year, assuming the reins after Mick Dawson’s transformative 21 years in charge, and he described his intentions in terms of evolution rather than revolution for now.

Leinster are at the top of the provincial food chain. Based in the capital city, they have greater commercial and demographic potential than any of the others and their success on the field backs that up.

However, Nolan, who comes to the role via a senior position with Google, believes that the scope is there for the organisation to increase its footprint and its income streams while maintaining prudent financial control at the same time.

“It’s really important to live within your means and Irish rugby has been really good at that. It took us a few years to get our structures right at the start of professionalism, but it’s working pretty well and we’ve got a good structure in place."