Write stuff helping James Lowe win mind games

James Lowe has earned the affections of the Irish rugby fan with his effervescence on the field and a shoot-from-the-lip persona off it, but the Leinster and Ireland wing has made huge gains from a more considered and thoughtful approach.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

The 30-year old, who helped launched the latest Rugby Players Ireland ‘Tackle Your Feelings’ campaign yesterday, took to journaling as a means of understanding himself better and coping with the minutiae and intensity of the job.

And it is a practise he credits with getting him through a sticky period with Ireland a few years ago when, having earned his first few Test caps, he had to take some steps back to work on the defensive side of his game.

“Yeah, obviously, when was that, two campaigns ago? You start writing things down and you start figuring things out yourself. I found that my happy-go-lucky attitude was a bit to do with why it didn’t progress as quickly as it should have, but I feel like I’m in a decent spot now with my defence.

“Unfortunately, it pissed me off (against Italy on Saturday). I got caught out a few times at the weekend but, sure, by the end of the game there were a couple of good reads and I was able to stop some things, and that is probably coming down to writing things down.”

Ireland missed 24 tackles against the Italians, bringing their total for the tournament to 77. That's eight more than the entire 2022 Six Nations campaign and they face another testing challenge in Murrayfield next Sunday week when they face a dangerous Scotland side helmed by the mercurial Finn Russell.

Lowe can see something of the French joie de vivre in the Racing 92 playmaker but he also goes along with the impression some have of a playmaker who shares more than a few characteristics with tens on the opposite side of the equator.

“Yeah, obviously he’s fearless and pretty ehm… I don’t know, you could say loose, but he is outstanding with the ball in hand, isn’t he? His ability to pump-fake at the line and step, transfer, offload… His passing game is very, very impressive and then his attacking kicking game on top of that: it is, I guess, very southern hemisphere, Richie Mo’unga-esque.

“He’s not the only problem we have to deal with coming up against Scotland. He’s just a pretty big piece in their attacking system and he’s even putting some shoulders in that I saw in the second-half. I don’t know how much I enjoy seeing that from a ten, but we will have a plan to nullify some of the things he is very good at and try in trying to expose us. Murrayfield should be a cracker.”

Ireland will bring their own threats.

For all those missed tackles, they have conceded fewer tries and fewer points than any team so far in the Championship, and they have managed to cross the try line and put up higher numbers than the other five nations to boot.

Lowe has contributed to that, directly so with his ‘ghost’ try against France in round two, but he missed the chance to claim another five-pointer in the opening exchanges in Rome when losing possession with the chalk at his mercy.

"Ah yeah, that was a blow up by me. Look man, I knew straight away, I pretty much threw the ball on the ground.

"I thought I had it and yeah, it was just silly from me. It was easy in my head, what I should have done, but I thought if I got the fend out I'd be able to create a bit more space and unfortunately just dropped the ball.

"But I should have just run directly at (Ange) Capuozzo, I think, and should have made it to the line, but sure look after that we managed to score a couple down that side, so it wasn't too bad.”