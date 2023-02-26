Donal Lenihan: Bench boost the big upside from tough test in Rome

ON the tenth anniversary of Ireland’s only Six Nations defeat to the Italians, the strength in depth of the current crop of Irish players was tested to the full with eight front-line starters absent from the outset of Saturday's game.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray started at the Stadio Olimpico that day in 2013 with Iain Henderson and Dave Kilcoyne introduced off the bench. Declan Kidney’s already injury-ravaged side was compromised further by losing Murray, Brian O'Driscoll and Donnacha Ryan to yellow cards in a shockingly indisciplined performance. A further litany of injuries across the back line necessitated a shift to the left wing for O'Mahony. Italy won 22-15.

It’s a measure of the journey travelled by Irish rugby over the course of that decade that Andy Farrell’s much depleted squad has delivered a full house in this championship with all 15 points on offer, secured courtesy of three try bonus point wins.

The fact that Ireland had that bonus point in the bag on 35 minutes might give the impression to some that Farrell’s men were well in control but nothing could be further from the truth. An intercept try by Italian winger Pierre Bruno on the stroke of half time completely changed the mood music with the home team, enjoying massive support, giving them the lift they needed to carry the fight well into the second half.

It was hard to fathom how Ireland, with four well worked tries and 24 points registered on the board sat, recovering their breath in the changing room, with a lead of only seven points. Bruno’s pilfer of Bundee Aki’s attempted pass out the back on the stroke of half time, to sprint the length of the field, offered a stark reminder to the Irish players that this Italian set-up is made of stern stuff.

They are playing a brilliant attacking style of rugby that exposed chinks in Ireland’s defensive structure. The loss on Friday of regular outside centre Garry Ringrose, on the eve of his 50th cap, created issues in that wide channel with the defensive link between Aki, playing in a less familiar role at No 13, and James Lowe exploited by the pace, precision and passing accuracy the Italians brought to bare.

Defence coach Simon Easterby will have been seething at the break with the 20 tackles missed in the opening half alone. That is very unusual for Ireland who haven’t been stressed defensively to that degree by any of the games best teams in France, South Africa or New Zealand over the last nine months. Whatever adjustments Easterby made at the break had the desired effect with Ireland missing just four more tackles over the entire second half.

Italy's Michele Lamaro and Italy head coach Kieran Crowley after the game. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

What this game served to highlight is that Farrell needs to look elsewhere for cover at outside centre in the event of losing Ringrose again before a big game. It didn't help matters this time out that Robbie Henshaw, who has performed their so often in the past for both Connacht and Ireland in partnership with Aki, was also unavailable due to injury.

Better find that out now than in the quarter final of a World Cup. Others, including Jimmy O'Brien who filled in so effectively in that role on debut against South Africa last November or his Leinster colleague Jamie Osborne may need to be looked at as additional options in the ever-developing Irish positional depth chart.

The fact that Italy made such a tight contest of a game that hung in the balance until Mack Hansen registered his second try of the afternoon with just nine minutes to go will serve Ireland’s cause far better than last season’s 57-6 annihilation of the Italians in Dublin.

With four of Ireland’s regular starting pack either out injured, as in the case of Tadhg Furlong and Tadhg Beirne, or sitting in reserve on the bench in O'Mahony and Dan Sheehan, the Italians competed furiously at the set piece and around the breakdown where they were allowed slow Irish ball with impunity from Scottish referee Mike Adamson.

The fact that seven of the starting Italian forwards were from Benetton offered a familiarity and understanding that not only caused Ireland problems but also highlighted just why Benetton are deservedly in the top half of the URC table.

In the absence of regular half backs Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton, Ireland were well served by Craig Casey and in particular Ross Byrne who displayed increasing maturity and calmness when the Italians ratcheted up the pressure in the third quarter.

That said, Murray’s introduction for Casey in the final quarter brought an extra dimension to Ireland’s penetration around the ruck with his sumptuous offload to Hansen for that crucial final try at last putting some daylight between the teams.

That proved the final nail in the coffin for a brave Italian side who looked very comfortable playing this high octane rugby. In the returning Paulo Garbisi, a French Top 14 winner with Montpellier last season, they have a young general at out half with the capacity to lead them to greater things in the future.

Outside him, the new poster boy of Italian rugby, Ange Capuozzo, was a threat every time he touched the ball while they have also unearthed another potential gem in 21 year old centre Tommaso Menoncello.

Farrell has mastered the art of taking positive outcomes from negative experiences and I’ve no doubt that, in the build up to our next crucial outing, against Scotland in Murrayfield, he will focus on the shortcomings exposed by the Italians that Finn Russell and Gregor Townsend will seek to take further advantage of.

With Furlong not having played for some time and Finlay Bealham, who has filled in admirably in the absence of the double British and Irish Lion, picking up a nasty looking knee injury, Farrell will also be mightily impressed by the continual progress being made by Tom O'Toole.

For the second test in a row, the Ulster tight head made a big impression when introduced off the bench four minutes before the break. Against France it was his explosive carrying that stood out but the fact that there were no scrums after his introduction in that game left some questions unanswered.

Not so on this occasion when he locked out Ireland’s scrum in impressive fashion to really catch the eye. The other bench winner this time out was Ryan Baird who made a number of key contributions when called upon to replace Henderson in the second row for the final quarter. His pace and freakish athleticism offers Farrell yet another impactful bench option going forward.

Final word on this massively enthralling Six Nations clash has to go to the Italians. It’s not that long ago since all and sundry were screaming for their potential relegation from the tournament with Georgia the most likely beneficiaries.

The Italian Federation took that hard but recognised that change was required. The transformation in their attacking play since New Zealand World Cup winner Kieran Crowley has come on board is stunning. They are consistently delivering a brand of high tempo, attacking rugby that exposed deficiencies in Ireland’s defensive capabilities, just as they did to France and England in the opening rounds.

Saturday’s defeat may have been their 24 consecutive Six Nations defeat at the Stadio Olimpico since that historic win over Ireland a decade ago but on the evidence of this performance, coupled with the abject display by Wales in their defeat to England later on Saturday, Crowley’s men may not have to wait much longer to register the home win they so richly deserve.