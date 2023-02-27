Decision time for Farrell and Co. as big names return from injury layoffs 

Ireland’s returning cavalry of frontline starters from injury will make for some interesting selection decisions ahead of the trip to Scotland next month.

Andy Farrell is certainly embracing the difficulties of integrating half-backs Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton, centres Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose and tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong into a side that has started the Guinness Six Nations with three bonus-point wins in a row ahead of their showdown with the Scots at Murrayfield on March 12.

The Ireland head coach has some time to make those decisions with the competition entering into its second fallow week following the weekend’s third round.

Farrell will once again release players back to their provinces for another round of BKT URC action this Friday and Saturday and retain the bulk of the travelling party that returned home from Rome on Sunday having beaten Italy 34-20 at Stadio Olimpico for a two-day mini-training camp in Dublin starting on Thursday.

Some of those dilemmas will be more straightforward than others with captain Sexton, who sat out the win in Italy with a groin issue, likely to regain the number 10 jersey from Ross Byrne. So too Furlong in the front row. Given his stand-in Finlay Bealham’s knee problem sustained before half-time in Rome, the tighthead is poised for his first action of the 2023 championship having been sidelined by a calf injury.

“He twisted his knee, obviously he went down straight away, which says something doesn’t it?” Farrell said of Bealham.

“He tried his best to fight on. He’s in a brace there in the changing room, he says he’s fine but he always says that, so we will assess him again in the morning.”

Ireland’s starting midfield against the Azzurri was Stuart McCloskey and try-scorer Bundee Aki and Farrell was equivocal about the impact they made as a partnership.

“Some good, some improving to do. I thought defensively we were a bit off at times, certainly set-piece wise etc. Some brilliant in that regard. Stu and Bundee individually made some good inroads. It’s a new partnership coming together with a new half-back partnership. It’s always going to be tested under pressure when you are playing against a good side like that.

“But I thought they came through the game pretty well all in all. I thought we missed one or two chances that we need to review and realise, so there’s always room for improvement there.”

As for the potential returnees, the Ireland boss said “not far off all of them” were set to pass fit, though part of the debate with his coaching staff will be whether or not those fit-again players will be up to an instant return to Test match rugby given their recent inactivity.

“Tadhg’s going really well and we would expect him to train Wednesday and Thursday when we’re in camp. Jamison’s fit, Robbie’s fit so we’ve got a good crop of players coming back when it matters… we’ll see how they compete and train and take note and hold our nerve to see how their training goes and make the call.

“But we pride ourselves on making sure that our training gets people up to speed and we’ll see how they’ll come back into that and deal with all that. That will give us more of an idea.”