The Ireland boss praised an ever-improving Italian side.
Andy Farrell: 'What was it? Four or five tries that we left out there?'

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell after the win in Rome. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 17:59
Cian Locke

Ireland stayed on track for a Grand Slam thanks to a hard-fought win in Rome on Saturday. 

But Andy Farrell admitted afterwards that the 34-20 win over Italy should have been a lot more comfortable for his side. 

"I suppose the positive is the chances that we did create but the negative is that we didn’t take them all again," Farrell told RTÉ after the game. "What was it? Four or five tries that we left out there?

"But all credit must go to Italy, that was a proper Test match, that was tough. They’re a proper side, everyone can see their progression but when you’re here and when you’re facing it.

"They were tough, they were resilient; in the forwards they gave us absolutely nothing and in defending their own line they were very physical.

"Then obviously in attack they were cutting us open from time to time, so congratulations to them, I thought it was great today.

"We let them into the game through lack of discipline at times and we didn’t control the game as well as we should in that regard.

"But Test match rugby does not go your own way the whole time but we found a way, even though we threw away four or five tries, we found a way and it’s nice to get the bonus-point win away from home."

<p>BACK-AND-FORTH BATTLE: Mack Hansen of Ireland dives over to score his side's fourth try during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Italy and Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

