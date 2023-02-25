Andy Farrell: Italy's flair players flourishing in Crowley's system

The Eternal City, bathed in sunshine, was the perfect setting for the invasion of Irish supporters who tumbled out of a string of charter planes at Fiumicino Airport on Friday, all keen to embrace La Dolce Vita, if only for a weekend.

A game of championship rugby is the essential part of the package for a 5,000-strong horde of city breakers, of course, yet after two peerless performances from Ireland in this Guinness Six Nations there will be few who will expect a similar let up from Andy Farrell's players on Saturday afternoon.

Such is the head coach's drive to get his team of all the talents to deliver consistent excellence, his much-changed line-up at Stadio Olimpico will be under no illusions that a drop in the standards that were set in the first two outings will be tolerated up in the coaches' box, even allowing for Friday’s late withdrawal of Garry Ringrose due to a tight calf.

Ireland were at their consummate best for much of the opening rounds of this year's tournament, sweeping aside Wales in Cardiff before returning to Dublin and overcoming France in stunning fashion.

So while an away day in Rome against an Italian side beaten both by the French and England in this campaign bears all the hallmarks of an opportunity to kick back and coast, the reality is starkly different.

For one thing, this Italy side coached by Kieran Crowley is performing at a level exceeding anything delivered by previous Azzurri teams and coaches, when so much of the burden of responsibility was placed on the shoulders of talismanic No.8 and captain Sergio Parisse.

Farrell concurred wholeheartedly this week with the proposition that Saturday's hosts are the most dangerous Italy side Ireland will have faced in their 24-year-long Six Nations rivalry.

"I would agree with that," he said.

"I mean I thought England squeezed them really well a couple of weeks ago, but they fought hard, didn't they, in the second half and hung on in there and made it a tough old second-half for England. It shows the character that they've got.

"You're talking about all those individuals and the flair etc that they've got, but that's all because of the systems that Kieran's put in there.

"The systems, everyone's accountable on attack. It reminds me a little bit of how Japan play where everyone is on their feet and everyone's got a responsibility.

"It's a tough enough place to defend against isn't it when you've got 15 guys coming at you the whole time.

"There's a reason why space is made for individuals to be able to put their best foot forward. And that's because of the coaching that Kieran's brought into them."

Whether Ireland bid to emulate England's approach at Twickenham two weekends ago remains to be seen. Steve Borthwick sent his team out to impose a tactical straitjacket that still allowed Italy to strike back with two tries early in the second half that turned a comfortable-looking half-time lead into a much closer contest before the new England boss claimed a 31-14 win.

Yet Ireland are much further down the road in terms of their gameplan and individual players' skill sets. They will take the points on offer for sure but this is an Irish team ready to play exciting, powerhouse rugby for any occasion and if they start at the same high-intensity tempo which blew away both the Welsh and French in enthralling first-half performances they will be tough to overcome in Rome.

Dropping down through the gears against supposed weaker opposition is not part of the winning formula.

So although he has entrusted half-backs Craig Casey and Ross Byrne to make their first Six Nations starts and continue Ireland's winning start to 2023 campaign while Conor Murray sits on the bench and Johnny Sexton watches from the stands, the head coach is not interested in making allowances for relative inexperience.

“It’s just driving our standards and having a realisation and an honesty of where we’re at, and making sure that those standards in our preparation on a daily basis is where they need to be," Farrell said on Thursday after announcing his team.

“So, there’s a realisation and an honesty there. I tend to feel that keeps you on the right track. That’s not to say it’s always going to be perfect but it should keep you on the right track.”

Ten years on from Italy's historic first championship win over Ireland, the potential for a repeat is at its most dangerous yet if Farrell's men maintain those exceptionally elevated performance levels of the first two rounds there will be no danger of a derailment.

ITALY: A Capuozzo (Toulouse); E Padovani (Benetton), J I Brex (Benetton), T Menoncello (Benetton), P Bruno (Zebre); P Garbisi (Montpellier), S Varney (Gloucester); D Fischetti (London Irish), G Nicotera (Benetton), S Ferrari (Benetton); N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton); S Negri (Benetton), M Lamaro (Benetton) - captain, L Cannone (Benetton).

Replacements: L Bigi (Zebre), F Zani (Benetton), M Riccioni (Saracens), E Iachizzi (Vannes), G Pettinelli (Benetton), A Fusco (Zebre), L Morisi (London Irish), T Allan (Harlequins).

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), B Aki (Connacht), S McCloskey (Ulster), J Lowe (Leinster); R Byrne (Leinster), C Casey (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), R Kelleher (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht); I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster) - captain; C Doris (Leinster), J van der Flier (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: D Sheehan (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), R Baird (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), C Murray (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), J O’Brien (Leinster).

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).