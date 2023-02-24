Jordan Duggan signs contract extension with Connacht

25-year-old prop Duggan extends his contract with the Western province for another year.
CONTRACT EXTENSION: Jordan Duggan signs a year long contract extension with Connacht.Pic:INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 16:04
Fiona Halligan

Jordan Duggan has penned a year long contract extension with Connacht rugby for the 2023/24 season. With 36 caps under his belt, Duggan will be hoping to add to his appearances next season. 

There will be strong competition for Duggan with Denis Buckley, Peter Dooley and Matthew Burke all vying for the number one jersey next season.

Duggan is delighted to continue with his journey out west "It's great to sign on with Connacht again for next season. It'll be a really exciting campaign with the new coaching team and redevelopment starting around the ground so it'll be great to be a part of that".

Director of Rugby Andy Friend spoke about Duggan's contract extension "Jordan is an extremely powerful young man, and he has everything it takes to become an outstanding loosehead prop. Given his age and position he plays, he has time on his side to continue to develop his trade and build on the progress he's made to date. We're exited at what the future holds for him, and we look forward to seeing him kick on and turn that potential into reality"

