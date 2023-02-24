Mike Catt confident Ireland can cope without Garry Ringrose

Ireland attack coach Mike Catt is confident his backline will not miss a beat against Italy at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday despite losing Garry Ringrose to a tight calf muscle on the eve of the game.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Ringrose had been set to win his 50th Test cap in Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations clash in Rome although the Irish management believe the outside centre will be fit to face Scotland in Edinburgh in round four on March 12. For the Italy game, however, Stuart McCloskey has been reinstated at inside centre, where has started in the last five consecutive Tests, having initially dropped to the bench with Bundee Aki, the man who had been named to replace him, moving from 12 to 13 to fill the vacancy created by Ringrose.

McCloskey’s place on the bench as outside back replacement now goes to Jimmy O’Brien, who is set to make his Six Nations debut if required having earned his first three caps last November.

Speaking at Stadio Olimpico on Friday following Ireland’s captain’s run training session, Catt said: “Garry picked a bit of knock up on his calf last week. We've sort of managed it through the week and unfortunately, I think due to the travel and everything yesterday, he's woken up a little bit tight.

“It literally just tightened up this morning. He hasn't pulled anything or done anything like that.

“He's obviously very, very disappointed because it was going to be his 50th cap, so he's out. But it does give Stuart McCloskey, who is coming back into the team, and Jimmy O'Brien an opportunity to play in a side that's flying at the moment and gives them an opportunity to show what they're about as well.”

Catt insisted Aki’s switch from inside to outside centre and a new midfield partnership with McCloskey would not change Ireland’s attacking gameplan.

“No, not at all. Bundee and Stuart have both got an understanding of how we want to play, obviously they will play to their strengths, make no bones about it. But they're quite capable of playing any game that we decide to play, whatever the defence gives us they will make the right decisions on the back of it so it's exciting times. And obviously defensively it's two big guys there that can show a real physical dominance there in the centres, so it's exciting times for those two.”

The loss of Ringrose comes after head coach Andy Farrell had initially made six changes to the side which started the 32-19 win over France last time out on February 11. That number remains with McCloskey returning to the starting line-up but with captain and fly-half Johnny Sexton ruled out through injury alongside lock Tadhg Beirne and hooker Rob Herring, and Craig Casey starting at scrum-half alongside number 10 Ross Byrne, it represents further disruption to the number one-ranked side in the world which has been without Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong for the first three rounds.

That Ireland have beaten both Wales and France with those key players missing says much about the strength in depth currently at Farrell’s disposal and Catt insisted the number of changes this weekend would not alter the team’s momentum, dynamism or energy levels.

“No. As a group, that's where we're still learning. We've obviously got a load of injuries that are out, some of the top guys in world rugby are out at the moment and I think the guys have fitted in seamlessly.

“James Ryan coming in as captain again. I think you've also got to look not necessarily just at James but Iain Henderson, Ross Byrne, who is a calming voice, Hugo Keenan, all these guys have been around for quite a while.

“There is a good leadership group there and it gives them something to focus on. But I think they've been exceptional throughout the week, they've really driven the team the way we want the team to go, so let's hope the performance can do that.”