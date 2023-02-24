Former Munster and Ireland scrum-half Tom Tierney has died, aged 46.

The Limerick man played for Richmond, Garryowen, Munster, Leicester Tigers, Galwegians and Connacht during his rugby career, as well as winning eight Ireland caps.

3 November 2000; Tom Tierney of Munster during the Guinness Interprovincial Championship match between Leinster and Munster at Donnybrook in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

He played four times at the 1999 Rugby World Cup, scoring a try in the win over Romania.

He went to a distinguished coaching career at Crescent College, Garryowen, Cork Constitution and the Ireland Club XV side and worked with the IRFU since 2014 in a number of coaching roles.

He coached the Ireland women's international team for three years, winning a Six Nations Championship in 2015.

Most recently, he worked as IRFU National Talent Coach, working with Munster’s Academy players in Limerick.

17 March 2017; Ireland head coach Tom Tierney with his players after the RBS Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Donnybrook Stadium in Donnybrook, Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said: “Everyone in Irish Rugby is deeply shocked to hear of the sudden loss of Tom Tierney.

"Our immediate thoughts are with his wife Mary and daughters Isabel and Julia, as well as his many friends, colleagues and former team-mates.

"Tom was an outstanding scrum-half and his time in the Ireland jersey will always be an immense source of pride for his family and the clubs that supported him on his journey.

"He also amassed an impressive CV as a coach and we were honoured to have him as a colleague in the IRFU from 2014 to present.

"He will be sorely missed.”

A Munster Rugby statement read: "Munster Rugby are devastated to learn of the passing of Tom Tierney. A former Munster player, Tom is our National Talent Coach & previously coached Ireland Women, @GarryowenFC & @CorkConRugbyFC. Thinking of his wife Mary, daughters Isabel and Julia and wider family & friends."

Former Ireland and Munster player Frankie Sheahan paid tribute to his teammate: "I am truly devastated to hear the news today of my great friend and teammate Tom Tierney. Fantastic player, superb character and outstanding coach …. Thoughts and prayers with Mary and all the family."