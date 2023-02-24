Scotland's Watson returns for France Six Nations trip

Watson, 31, has played twice for club Edinburgh since suffering the head knock in November's loss to New Zealand.
FITNESS PROVEN: Scotland’s Hamish Watson. Pic: ©INPHO/Andrew Fosker

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 09:42

Flanker Hamish Watson will return to the Scotland team to face France in the Six Nations this weekend after returning from concussion, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) announced on Friday.

The back-rower replaces Luke Crosbie in the starting lineup for Sunday's game in Paris with the visitors unbeaten in their opening two games of the Championship.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend made one other change from the squad that beat Wales two weeks ago with centre Chris Harris dropping out for back-rower Sam Skinner.

Scotland: S Hogg; K Steyn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell, B White; P Schoeman, G Turner, Z Fagerson; R Gray, G Gilchrist; J Ritchie - captain, H Watson, M Fagerson. 

Replacements: F Brown, J Bhatti, WP Nel, J Gray, S Skinner, J Dempsey, A Price, B Kinghorn.

© Agence France-Presse

