Casey now finding correct balance as international nine, says Farrell 

The personnel may have changed for Saturday afternoon’s clash with Italy in Rome but Andy Farrell is demanding the same ruthless efficiency from this Ireland selection that has powered his side to consecutive bonus-point Guinness Six Nations victories.

That Ireland swept aside both Wales and last season’s Grand Slam winners France one Saturday after the next earlier this month without a string of first-team players was impressive enough.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. In association with

Now the head coach has shifted the pressure onto the next wave of talent within his world number one-ranked squad in the hope of discovering their readiness for Test rugby at the highest level.

Going to Rome was once an opportunity to blood young players safe in the knowledge that very little could go wrong against the championship’s perennial also-rans.

That backfired only once when Declan Kidney’s injury-ravaged team succumbed to a Sergio Parisse-inspired Azzurri at Stadio Olimpico in a 22-15 defeat just a month short of 10 years ago.

So much has changed since then for both sides.

Farrell said before the team he had named departed from Dublin Airport bound for the Eternal City that they would be facing the most dangerous Italy side ever but had the confidence to make six changes to his starting XV.

Farrell’s hand had been forced by injury on just three of those changes: Ronan Kelleher for Rob Herring (head) at hooker, Iain Henderson for Tadhg Beirne (ankle) in the second row and Ross Byrne for captain Johnny Sexton (groin) at fly-half, the latter resulting in James Ryan taking over the captaincy.

Neither Bundee Aki’s return to inside centre for Stuart McCloskey nor Jack Conan’s selection at No.8, with Caelan Doris shifting to blindside flanker as Peter O’Mahoney joins the replacements smacks of a reckless gamble but the Ireland boss’s decision to partner Byrne with scrum-half Craig Casey in a half-back combination numbering a collective 25 caps is a canny move to further test his squad’s depth of quality in a pivotal area.

For Farrell, Casey’s developing calmness while maintaining the high tempo required to make this Ireland team click has been one of the most impressive areas of the Munster nine’s growth as an international scrum-half in his nine caps to date since his Test debut in Rome two years ago.

"He's always got energy, but it's a lot more than that. He's worked extremely hard on playing quick, being dynamic but being calm enough to make the right decisions as he's getting there.

“I suppose as a youngster, you want to show your energy and how fit and skilful... because his pass has always been fantastic, you know, but his decision making in and around not losing the speed of the game is a tricky one… you've got to be calm in your mind and still keep the speed in the feet to manage the two is a tricky one and he's doing very well in that regard.”

Farrell has been impressed by both fly-half and number nine, not just in the way they combined to close out the wins over Wales and France as replacements but also the manner in which they assumed leadership roles to run the team in training this week.

Now he wants them to display the same temperament and efficiency that saw them manage the endgames of both previous outings this year from kick-off.

Given the lightning opening halves Ireland have engineered against both the Welsh and French, that is no easy ask of Casey, who replaces Conor Murray, and Byrne as both players make their first Six Nations starts but Farrell is confident his playmakers can answer the challenge.

"I expect them to bring to the start of the match like we've started over the last however many games, some clarity of what it is we're going after and then they're in charge of putting the team around the field to make us be in the right decisions to be able to do that.

"But what's been impressive for them coming off the bench is they've watched the game, they've got a feel for the game and they understand how to control what they were trying to achieve.

"A little bit of a different dynamic for them, starting the game, but we expect the control that they've had. It was the right thing for the right moment and we expect that to be the same from the start of the game.

"We want to obviously take our game to Italy and they'll be at the forefront of that.”

The onus of managing the closing stages now falls to the Test veteran Murray and a Munster team-mate of a very different vintage, the 23-year-old fly-half Jack Crowley, who has a hard act to follow given Byrne’s astute game management and kicking, both tactical and off the tee since he returned to the Ireland squad against Australia last November and secured the winning points with a late penalty.

Byrne had replaced Crowley that day after the Munster man had been thrown in at the deep end when Sexton withdrew before kick-off with a calf strain, making his first Ireland start a week after a debut off the bench against Fiji.

On Saturday, the Innishannon man will be asked to emulate Byrne’s closing performances.

"And that's his development, isn't it,” Farrell said, “that's what is expected of him and that's what he expects of himself.

"Having Conor at the side of him as well will be nice for Jack but yeah, he's been wanting to show what he learned in the last four weeks in camp and he gets that chance like the rest of them do to take responsibility for our team performance.”

ITALY: A Capuozzo (Toulouse); E Padovani (Benetton), J I Brex (Benetton), T Menoncello (Benetton), P Bruno (Zebre); P Garbisi (Montpellier), S Varney (Gloucester); D Fischetti (London Irish), G Nicotera (Benetton), S Ferrari (Benetton); N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton); S Negri (Benetton), M Lamaro (Benetton) - captain, L Cannone (Benetton).

Replacements: L Bigi (Zebre), F Zani (Benetton), M Riccioni (Saracens), E Iachizzi, G Pettinelli (Benetton), A Fusco (Zebre), L Morisi (London Irish), T Allan (Harlequins).

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); R Byrne (Leinster), C Casey (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), R Kelleher (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht); I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster) - captain; C Doris (Leinster), J van der Flier (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: D Sheehan (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), R Baird (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), C Murray (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), S McCloskey (Ulster).

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)