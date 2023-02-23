St Munchin’s book semi-final spot with derby win over Crescent College

Crescent College Comprehensive 10

St Munchin’s 20

St Munchin’s booked their place in the final four of the Munster Schools Junior Cup, thanks to a Limerick derby success over Crescent College Comprehensive.

The victory came despite a scoreless second period, but their ability to show attacking and defensive qualities over the course of the hour will please their management heading into the business end of this prestigious competition.

After heart-break for their senior side in Cork yesterday, St Munchin’s led this game for all bar a total of seven minutes. They now look forward to a semi-final next month, as they continue the search for an eight title. Their seventh success, in 2020, was shared with CBC, owing to the Covid pandemic.

The impressive out-half Oisin Madden landed an early penalty to get the scoreboard working in Thomond Park but Comp replied almost immediately. Their only notable entry into the St Munchin’s 22 was an effective one.

A superb line-break from Fionn Rowsome saw the full-back touch down in the corner for a 5-3 lead. Rowsome turned in another busy display, after his quarter final heroics against CBC.

Despite that score, the final 20 minutes of the half belonged to the Corbally school. Scrum-half, Darragh Dillon showed boundless energy and disrupted Comps attemps to build anything. He made a couple of steals and was putting the Dooradoyle outfit on the back-foot.

Dan Foley, like his father before him, was wearing the number 8 shirt, and he used all his quality and strength to bash his way through the heart of the Comp defence and get in under the posts to wrestle back the lead.

The conversion and a routine penalty from Madden put St Munchin’s in firm control. A high tackle by Tom Shanahan saw him into the sin-bin, and this was immediately exploited.

The final act of the opening half saw Adam O’Shaughnessy get a try. His lineout was moved to the back of a five-meter maul, with O’Shaughnessy getting the ball down. The touchline conversion from Madden put 15 between the sides, 20-5.

Comp had a much better second half, and moved closer with their second score, a try, seven minutes after the restart. This lifeline came when Ryan Scanlon went in on the left wing despite two tacklers doing their best to deny him – leaving it double scores, of 20-10.

St Munchin’s rarely threatened to add to their score in the second period, instead putting up a strong defensive showing to prevent and chance of an unlikely comeback. Comp did get near the tryline on a couple of occasions in the final quarter but a combination of handling errors and robust defence denied them.

Comp’s senior side will fly the flag in their semi-final replay, against CBC, next Thursday.

St Munchin’s will face Presentation Brothers College for a berth in the final, both pencilled in for March.

Scorers for Crescent College Comprehensive:

Tries: F Rowsome, R Scanlon

Scores for St. Munchin’s:

Tries: D Foley, A O’Shaughnessy Conversions: O Madden (2) Penalties: O Madden (2)

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: F Rowsome; G Joyce, R Scanlon, G Tobin, R Mullins; A Cleary, A Clery; N O’Riordan ©, M O’Brien, C Enright, O Copley, T Shanahan; E Collins, A Clancy, A Obasa.

Replacements: L O’Grady, R Mangan, M Quinn, W Byrne, R Pereira Dos Santos, S Barry, A Fitzpatrick, D Kirby, S Murphy, S Holland.

ST MUNCHINS: R Angley; A McGlynn, A Quinn, B Minogue, J Alymer; O Madden, D Dillon; C Kirwan, A O’Shuaghnessy, D Colgan, C McGrath, E Coughlan, C Howard, P Dowling, D Foley.

Replacements: Z Akhous, M Landers, C Gibbons, A Burke, A Mitchell, J Meaney, P O’Driscoll, B Carr, D O’Driscoll, A Naughton.

Referee: Michael Reidy (MAR).