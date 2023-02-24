Ryan Baird biding time but keen to make impression in green

Ryan Baird has no trouble winding down. A passion for golf and Netflix was married lately by a binge of all eight ‘Full Swing’ episodes, a love of nature filters through in his fishing expeditions with his dog Mackenzie, and his cooking skills are a work in progress.

“In here, it’s very high-performance and you’re very switched on,” he said after Ireland training this week, “but I’ve always had the ability to just switch off and go into chill-out mode, be with my friends and stuff, and just be a normal 23-year old.” Really, he is anything but normal.

This is an elite athlete weighing 17-and-a-half stone, standing 6’ 6” and an exceptionally driven human being who is closing in on a year being stuck on eight Ireland caps. He’s ready to get that counter clicking again and he will do just that whenever he comes off the bench tomorrow in the Stadio Olimpico.

“Definitely frustrated,” he admitted, “yeah.” Baird is one of 14 players in camp this week who hasn’t played in the 2023 Six Nations yet. He is one of nine among that number who has been a member of the wider squad since they started their prep for the tournament with an intense training week in Portugal.

That’s a long time to run drills, tackle bags and watch video without the release of a game at the weekend but forwards coach Paul O’Connell is big on habits and the opportunities that come with training during the week and independent of game minutes. Baird is a disciple of that.

“We have specific goals and objectives that we want to instil in ourselves throughout training and then you’ve got to think long-term that I’m doing this for the betterment of future Ryan Baird,” said the Leinster forward. “Not just thinking short-term like ‘What am I going to do this week?’

“But obviously, yes, when you do get to play, it’s a great opportunity and the bank of work you have done over the last couple of years shows in the performance on the Saturday. You can’t just pull something out of the hat on the Tuesday and hope it works on the Saturday.”

It's not that presumption was doing any heavy lifting. Baird would have fireproofed himself from possible disappointment had, say, Kieran Treadwell been preferred in the latest 23. He would have planned his day the night before the announcement so that he markers would still be hit regardless of the squad and his role in the fixture to come.

“Obviously we are humans, your emotions come into play,” he explained. “It’s a lot easier said than done, but I guess if you have that kind of focus, that kind of north star of where I am trying to get to, it’s easier to put stuff aside because you know where you want to go.”

Most 23-year-olds don’t think like this. Actually, most people twice his age don’t have that sort of perspective and mental maturity, but then few people operate in such a demanding and high-performing team culture and one that brings all manner of associated accoutrements.

Among the expert minds helping players be their best is Gary Keegan, the renowned performance coach and mental skills guru who has blazed a pioneering trail through the higher echelons of Irish sport with all variety of teams and athletes.

“He’s phenomenal,” said Baird whose embrace of Keegan was total after he had first quizzed the older man on his background and his beliefs. Mindfulness, meditation, journaling, habits: he’s all in on it.

“Gary will always say that nine-tenths of high-performance is preparation, so the more you prepare the less surprises you can face. When you get out on to the pitch, you see the pictures before they happen.

“You have an idea of what you’re expecting, so when something does go wrong it’s just that one thing you’re worried about. You’re not worried about loads of stuff that’s happened previously, or what could happen, because you’re so prepared.”

It bears mentioning too that Baird has been in superb form for Leinster this season, whether in the second row or on the blindside. And, no, he doesn’t have any preference between the two departments so long as he plays.

“I would personally always say, ‘If I keep working, keep doing my job, my chance will come’. Then it’s up to me to take that. So, if I do get my chance over this campaign, I’m going to take it.”