Anthony Watson back in England’s starting line-up for Wales clash

Watson replaces Ollie Hassell-Collins on the left wing after the London Irish rookie sustained a knee injury in training after the round two victory over Italy.
England’s Anthony Watson has been recalled (Adam Davy/PA)
Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 12:40
Duncan Bech

Anthony Watson will make his first England start in almost two years after being recalled for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales.

An impressive replacement appearance against Scotland at the start of the Championship was Watson’s maiden red rose outing since starting against Ireland in March 2021, although he played two Tests for the Lions that same year.

The 28-year-old recovered from a serious knee injury to launch his Leicester career in October but has been limited to 11 outings for his new club because of other niggles.

Steve Borthwick has otherwise kept faith with the starting line-up that produced the first win of his reign as head coach against Italy.

There are two changes to the bench with the back five cover overhaul receiving a significant overhaul.

Courtney Lawes is present in an England matchday 23 for the first time since leading the July tour to Australia, coming in for Nick Isiekwe, while Ben Curry displaces Ben Earl.

<p>George North, left, misses out on the Wales 23 while Dan Biggar is benched against England ( Nigel French/Joe Giddens/PA)</p>

Dan Biggar and George North dropped by Wales for England clash

