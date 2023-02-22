Andy Farrell's Ireland find the perfect emotional pitch

Emotion doesn’t have free rein in sport anymore.

The days when it could wander through a dressing-room at will, to be summoned at an arbitrary time without thought for time or place, are over. Not so much dispensed with as corralled into a corner for safer keeping.

Munster’s first Heineken Cup final appearance, against Northampton Saints 23 years ago, was undone in part by a team meeting that stirred the soul of every man present but, so the story goes, drained the collective of the reserves they needed the next day in Twickenham.

It’s nearly a decade since Paul O’Connell looked back at his ‘Fear of God’ speech before Ireland’s meeting with France at Croke Park in 2007 and squirmed in embarrassment at the memory. The game had moved on, he said in retrospect. He’s right. Getting the tone, and the time, right is paramount now.

Andy Farrell’s team was five days out from their Six Nations game with France when Brian O’Driscoll, Craig Doyle and David Irwin delivered a presentation that would leave Johnny Sexton close to tears during the anthems.

“It was very emotional,” said Sexton later.

“Unless you were in the room on Monday night, you wouldn't understand why.”

O’Driscoll and Doyle had recorded and aired a TV documentary, ‘Shoulder To Shoulder’, in 2018 about the history of the game here. It explored the manner in which north and south had stuck together to represent Ireland in rugby throughout a century and more of division on the island.

Irwin was a former Ulster player and Ireland international who, along with teammates Nigel Carr and Philip Rainey, was caught up in an IRA car bomb on the way to national team training before the 1987 World Cup.

Irwin escaped with some singed hair and was training within a week.

James Ryan has spoken before about his love for Irish revolutionary history. His great grandfather of the same name was in the GPO in 1916 and, while he had read about Irwin in the past, he opened up yesterday about what he had picked up from the same man’s “fascinating” address.

“Probably a little bit around the sacrifices that people like him made during the Troubles, those eras of sectarian violence in the 1970s and '80s, the sacrifices that men like him made to wear the green jersey. It was great hearing from him, a great opportunity to listen as a group.” O’Driscoll’s presentation struck him as one that would give those players in the squad born and brought up outside of Ireland – and maybe even those who have spent all of their lives living here - a deeper understanding of the jersey and of the ‘Ireland’s Call’ anthem.

Mack Hansen, the Australian back with Irish roots, described a “strong and powerful” evening that brought home just how much “bother” this island has endured down the years, and how much of an achievement it was in keeping the sport under one umbrella throughout it all.

“It just made me realise how special this jersey really is and how much it actually means to everybody here,” Hansen explained on Wednesday.

“You can't say that there's any other team in the world that has gone through what we have and stayed together. It was really powerful.”

The guest speakers were only one part of the experience. It wasn’t planned, apparently, but Ryan and Keith Earls shared their thoughts on the national jersey and on a song written by Phil Coulter before the 1995 World Cup that continues to raise the ire of so many people.

“I don't want to get too deep now but it was just about the history of the jersey and the Irish rugby team,” said Ryan, who will be filling in as captain for the injured Sexton against Italy in Rome on Saturday, about his contribution to the gathering.

“A little bit about Ireland's Call.

“People seem to give out about it a bit but they probably don't understand the bigger picture of it, the uniqueness of it and the uniqueness of the Irish rugby team, because it's the only song that recognises the fact that the Irish rugby team makes up the whole island, north and south.

“Then it's just understanding how sport binds people together and how, over the last almost 150 years, the Irish rugby team is one of the only things that has persisted, in unity and in solidarity on this island. So it's understanding the strength of it and the sacrifices that people made to wear the green jersey, and the privilege to wear it.”