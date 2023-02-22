Murphy names unchanged squad for Ireland U20s clash with Italy

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named an unchanged match day squad for the Ireland U20s match against Italy this Friday.
Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 16:54
Fiona Halligan

Ireland U20s take on Italy in round 3 of the Six Nations in Treviso this Friday evening at 7:15pm. Murphy's side won their opening two games away to Wales and at home to France, will be hopeful to continue their good run of from in the Stadio Comunale di Monigo.

Hooker Gus McCarthy captains the side as the Irish management team are remaining consistent with their team selection and rewarding the players whose performances have impressed in the opening games. 

McCarthy will be joined by George Hadden and Paddy McCarthy in the front row. Diarmuid Mangan and Conor O'Tighearnaigh partnership in the second row continues, with James McNabney, Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson making up the back row.

Henry McErlean, James Nicholson and Hugh Gavin make up the back three with Hugh Cooney and John Devine named in midfield. Fintan Gunne and the in form Sam Prendergast make up the starting 15.

Match will be live on RTÈ2.

IRELAND U20s: H McErlean, J Nicholson, H Cooney, J Devine, H Gavin, S Prendergast, F Gunne, G Hadden, G McCarthy (c), P McCarthy, D Mangan, C O'Tighearnaigh, J McNabney, R Quinn, B Gleeson

REPLACEMENTS: D Sheahan, G Morris, F Barrett, E O'Connell, J Sheahan, O Cawley, H West, R Telfer

