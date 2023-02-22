Hansen and Ireland ready to stop Italian flyer Capuozzo in his tracks

Mack Hansen has warned that Ireland won’t be using the kid gloves when it comes to Italy flyer Ange Capuozzo this Saturday.

The Italian full-back has caught the eye and captured the imagination with his electric and deadly running in the last year, with Toulouse and his national team, and he poses a major threat to the visitors’ Grand Slam ambitions in Rome on Saturday.

Capuozzo already has half-a-dozen tries in just nine Test caps but his speed and quick feet have opened up opportunities for colleagues as well. The most obvious was the winning try he created against Wales in Cardiff last season.

“He’s just quick,” said Hansen. “He’s an eyes-up player so if we can get our hands on him and rough him up a bit that would help us. He’s not the world’s biggest player but he’s so quick that we’re probably going to have hunt in threes to take care of him.

“But, when it comes to it, we’re going to have to focus on every player in that backline as well. They’re all super-quick whippets. Yeah, I’ve done a little bit of footage on him. He’ll be dangerous but, no, ready for him.”

Chances are that Hansen will cross paths with the 23-year old at some point given their respective roles in the back three and it won’t be the first meeting the Ireland winger has had with an opponent’s talisman in this Six Nations.

Ireland were 19-16 up in round two when the ball spilled near the French line and Hansen scooped it up. A score looked certain, until Antoine Dupont wrapped himself around the Connacht player’s waist and dragged him backwards.

Dupont is listed officially as 5’ 9” and 13 stone, three pounds. Hansen comes in at 6’ 2” and 14 stone. How the smaller man halted his momentum has, seemingly, been a source of some amusement in the dressing-room.

“Yeah. Believe or not, it’s brought up a lot, the Dupont try, so pretty rehearsed in what I say here. I think it just showed his brute strength first of all, but it also just shows how smart of a player he is.

“I’ve seen plenty of people in the same situation where they just try to tackle a player out and that’s kind of it. I’ve never seen anybody go directly for someone’s hips to lift them up so they can’t go forward.

“To be fair to him, it was pretty smart and nothing I could really do about it. Maybe someone a bit bigger than me could have powered over but I think it just shows what kind of calibre player he really is.” Ireland’s defeat of France two weekends ago leaves them on course for a rare Grand Slam tilt as they travel to Rome where they will have to make do without injured skipper Johnny Sexton.

James Ryan slips into those shoes and Hansen doesn’t see much changing in terms of the man wearing the armband.

“They're both pretty similar. I think James probably would have learnt a lot off Johnny through his time in camps and playing with him at Leinster. They expect the best and they really drive good standards.

“There's nothing too different out there really. They're both great leaders and both know what they want and expect everybody to be doing their absolute best out there.”