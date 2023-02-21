Tom Curry’s England return delayed by leg injury

Curry was poised to make his first international appearance since the autumn having recovered from a torn hamstring, but he has been forced to withdraw from the reduced 26-man squad named by Steve Borthwick.
Tom Curry’s England return has been delayed by a leg injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 16:20
Duncan Bech

Tom Curry’s hopes of making his England comeback against Wales on Saturday has been delayed because of a unspecified leg problem.

Curry was poised to make his first international appearance since the autumn having recovered from a torn hamstring, but he has been forced to withdraw from the reduced 26-man squad named by Steve Borthwick.

The Sale flanker’s twin brother Ben has been drafted in as his replacement but there is no place in the squad for back row Ben Earl, who made an impact off the bench against Scotland and Italy.

Courtney Lawes is present as he closes in on his first England appearance since leading the July tour to Australia.

Lawes’ season has been heavily disrupted by concussion, neck, glute and calf injuries but he will play some part in the Guinness Six Nations showdown in Cardiff, either at lock or blindside flanker.

There will be at least one guaranteed change to the starting XV after Ollie Hassell-Collins was ruled out of the round three clash because of a knee problem.

Anthony Watson and the uncapped Cadan Murley are retained as wing cover, while Henry Arundell being promoted off the bench is another option.

England#Six Nations
