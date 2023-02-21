Joey Carbery recalled as Ireland gear up for Italian job

Joey Carbery’s recall to the senior Ireland squad shows again how quickly fortunes can change for players, and why Andy Farrell will be limiting any unforced changes for Saturday’s Six Nations test away to Italy.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

The return to camp of the Munster ten this week suggests concerns persist over the groin problem that forced Johnny Sexton out of the French game two weekends ago when there was over half-an-hour to play at the Aviva Stadium.

And, while Carbery would still seem to be fourth in the queue when it comes to tens, he only has to go back to November and the swift and unexpected elevations for Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley to know that he needs to stay alert.

Byrne went from virtual persona non grata to match winner against Australia in less than a week and Ireland have already had to adapt to the absences of key personnel across the opening two Championship rounds.

Tadhg Furlong and Jamison Gibson-Park are deemed to be two of the key men in this Ireland operation and yet the team hasn’t missed a beat in defeating Wales and France without their first-choice tighthead prop and scrum-half and more besides.

Sexton and Tadhg Beirne both went off injured within minutes of each other – and the start of the second-half - the last day and Farrell’s side stayed resolute, eventually pulling away from the French to claim an impressive 13-point victory.

The temptation is always there to view the Italian game as a free hit, a guaranteed win where the team can be rejigged with some players rested and other road-tested, and Ireland have averaged over 50 points against them in the last three meetings.

Italy will try to change that having just slipped one place behind Georgia, who defeated them in Batumi only last summer, in the world rankings. They now lie 13th. Ireland, of course, are first.

The Italians did flatter to deceive away to England in round two but they have clearly improved under Kieran Crowley despite all that and the fact that this game falls in the middle of two fallow weeks complicates things further for Farrell.

Leave a frontline player out in Rome and they will approach the follow-up, away to Scotland in Edinburgh, without a game to their name in the bones of a month. Not ideal in a tournament where everyone rabbits on about momentum.

As it stands, Farrell is still awaiting definitive news on a clutch of players. The full list of doubts runs from Sexton (groin), Gibson-Park (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Furlong (calf) through to Rob Herring (head).

Some personnel decisions seem certain to be made for the Irish brains trust this week then, but there is good news in the form of Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan who are both fit again after their own recent issues.

One place has already opened up in the matchday 23 with Tadhg Beirne ruled out for 12 weeks after ankle surgery. Iain Henderson will step into his shoes in the second row with Ryan Baird likely to be handed a spot on the bench.

Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell, who impressed on last summer’s tour to New Zealand, has been called up as extra cover in that department due to the loss of Beirne and also Leinster’s Joe McCarthy who has picked up an ankle injury.

Keith Earls is another ruled out, in his case with a calf injury.

He didn’t feature in the URC at the weekend but Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa and Jacob Stockdale did and they are all back in Ireland camp this week.

Joining them is Leinster’s Scott Penny who has been called up for the first time in 2023. He adds to a back row stable that includes Peter O’Mahony who, it was revealed on Monday, has extended his IRFU contract through to the summer of 2024.

As for Italy, Crowley has named a 34-man squad for this week’s business and it’s a gathering that includes Montpellier out-half Paolo Garbisi who missed their defeats to France and England with injury.

The 22-year old sprained ligaments in his knee while playing Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14 at the start of the year but he appeared off the bench for the last half-hour of Montpellier’s loss to Lyon at the weekend.

Garbisi’s name was included in the wider squads for the first two matches as well before being omitted for the matchday squads. All will be revealed on Thursday when Crowley names his 23 for the Stadio Olimpico tie.

Harlequins’ Tommaso Allan has started and finished both of the Azzurri’s games so far, as he did in November against Australia and South Africa when Garbisi was unavailable due to a hip injury.