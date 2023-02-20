Joey Carbery recalled to Ireland squad

Joey Carbery has been recalled to the Ireland squad ahead of the upcoming Six Nations game against Italy in Rome.
The Munster out-half was a shock exclusion from the squad Andy Farrell brought together before the Championship but he is now back in camp as additional cover for Johnny Sexton who is continuing to rehab a groin injury suffered against France two weekends ago.
Ross Byrne, who replaced Sexton in the opening games against Wales and France, and Jack Crowley are both named again in a 37-man collective. Byrne will be expected to start against the Azzurri should Sexton be deemed unfit.
Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan are also included having come through their individual hamstring rehab programmes. Neither featured the last day against the French.
Keith Earls is unavailable this week with a calf issue while Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong are continuing their respective rehab programmes. Rob Herring is following his graduated return to play protocols.
Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa and Jacob Stockdale all return to the squad having played for their respective provinces in the URC at the weekend.
Scott Penny and Kieran Treadwell have also been added to the squad, in their case for the first time in this campaign. Treadwell featured against South Africa and Fiji in November while Penny played for Emerging Ireland against the Griquas and Pumas in Bloemfontein.
Tadhg Beirne was last week ruled out of the remainder of the Championship with an ankle injury and another lock, Joe McCarthy, will also miss the rest of this year’s campaign with an ankle issue.
IRELAND SQUAD FOR ROUND 3:
Backs (17)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 37 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps
Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)*
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps
Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps
Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)*
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps
Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps
Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)*
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
*denotes uncapped player