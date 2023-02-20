Joey Carbery recalled to Ireland squad

Joey Carbery has been recalled to the Ireland squad ahead of the upcoming Six Nations game against Italy in Rome.

The Munster out-half was a shock exclusion from the squad Andy Farrell brought together before the Championship but he is now back in camp as additional cover for Johnny Sexton who is continuing to rehab a groin injury suffered against France two weekends ago.

Ross Byrne, who replaced Sexton in the opening games against Wales and France, and Jack Crowley are both named again in a 37-man collective. Byrne will be expected to start against the Azzurri should Sexton be deemed unfit.

Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan are also included having come through their individual hamstring rehab programmes. Neither featured the last day against the French.

Keith Earls is unavailable this week with a calf issue while Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong are continuing their respective rehab programmes. Rob Herring is following his graduated return to play protocols.

Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa and Jacob Stockdale all return to the squad having played for their respective provinces in the URC at the weekend.

Scott Penny and Kieran Treadwell have also been added to the squad, in their case for the first time in this campaign. Treadwell featured against South Africa and Fiji in November while Penny played for Emerging Ireland against the Griquas and Pumas in Bloemfontein.

Tadhg Beirne was last week ruled out of the remainder of the Championship with an ankle injury and another lock, Joe McCarthy, will also miss the rest of this year’s campaign with an ankle issue.

IRELAND SQUAD FOR ROUND 3:

Backs (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 37 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)*

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)*

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)*

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

*denotes uncapped player