Joey Carbery recalled to Ireland squad

Carbery called in as extra cover for captain Johnny Sexton as he continues rehab on a groin injury. 
RECALLED: Joey Carbery called in as extra cover for captain Johnny Sexton as he continues rehab on a groin injury.

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 13:27
Brendan O'Brien

Joey Carbery has been recalled to the Ireland squad ahead of the upcoming Six Nations game against Italy in Rome.

The Munster out-half was a shock exclusion from the squad Andy Farrell brought together before the Championship but he is now back in camp as additional cover for Johnny Sexton who is continuing to rehab a groin injury suffered against France two weekends ago.

Ross Byrne, who replaced Sexton in the opening games against Wales and France, and Jack Crowley are both named again in a 37-man collective. Byrne will be expected to start against the Azzurri should Sexton be deemed unfit.

Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan are also included having come through their individual hamstring rehab programmes. Neither featured the last day against the French.

Keith Earls is unavailable this week with a calf issue while Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong are continuing their respective rehab programmes. Rob Herring is following his graduated return to play protocols.

Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa and Jacob Stockdale all return to the squad having played for their respective provinces in the URC at the weekend.

Scott Penny and Kieran Treadwell have also been added to the squad, in their case for the first time in this campaign. Treadwell featured against South Africa and Fiji in November while Penny played for Emerging Ireland against the Griquas and Pumas in Bloemfontein.

Tadhg Beirne was last week ruled out of the remainder of the Championship with an ankle injury and another lock, Joe McCarthy, will also miss the rest of this year’s campaign with an ankle issue.

IRELAND SQUAD FOR ROUND 3:

Backs (17) 

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps 

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap 

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps 

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 37 caps 

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps 

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps 

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps 

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps 

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps 

James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps 

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps 

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps 

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps 

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)* 

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps 

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c) 

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps 

Forwards (20) 

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps 

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps 

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps 

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps 

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps 

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps 

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps 

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps 

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps 

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps 

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps 

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps 

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)* 

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps 

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap 

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps 

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)* 

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps 

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps 

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps 

*denotes uncapped player

