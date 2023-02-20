Clongowes prevail again in Terenure refixture

A replay of this Schools Cup tie was ordered after Clongowes were adjudged to have fielded an illegal player first time round
Terenure's Caspar Gabriel Lorin comes up against Blayze Molloy of Clongowes Wood College

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 13:17
Daire Walsh, Energia Park

Leinster Schools Senior Cup First Round  

Clongowes Wood College 20 Terenure College 19 

Clongowes Wood College withstood a powerful second half surge at Energia Park on Monday to overcome Terenure College in a Leinster Schools Senior Cup first round refixture

Although a Harry Mallon penalty had guided Clongowes to a 17-15 victory over Terenure in the original fixture at the beginning of this month, a replay was ordered after it was discovered the Clane school had fielded an ineligible player. Another tight encounter was expected on this occasion, but it was Clongowes who enjoyed a dream start to the action as Daniel Baugh and Blayze Molloy got over for converted tries in the third and 13th minutes respectively.

Mallon did hit a close-range penalty against the posts inside the second quarter, but the fly-half made no mistake when presented with a place-kick opportunity at the end of the opening period as Clongowes ultimately brought a 17-0 cushion into the interval.

While the north Kildare outfit appeared to be in control of their own destiny, ‘Nure stormed back into contention with a blistering scoring burst on the resumption. In the space of just four minutes, Jim Kennedy and Casper Gabriel Lorin sprinted over the whitewash for tries that were supplemented by Louis Moran bonus strikes.

All the momentum was suddenly with Terenure and the south Dubliners dramatically edged ahead when James McCormack dotted down in the left corner just shy of the third-quarter mark.

This was a shock to the system for Clongowes, but they were handed a way back into the ascendancy with a brace of penalty opportunities. Mallon was short of the target with his latest attempt on goal in the 55th minute, but his half-back partner Tom Murtagh stepped up to the plate moments later to ensure Wood were once again in the driving seat.

Terenure were then presented with a golden opportunity to regain the initiative during the closing moments of the play. Yet, just like Mallon in the opening half, Moran’s penalty ricocheted off the post and Clongowes held out to book their place against St Michael’s College in next Monday’s quarter-final tie at the same venue.

Scorers for Clongowes Wood College: Tries - D Baugh, B Molloy. Pens - H Mallon, T Murtagh. Cons - H Mallon (2).

Scorers for Terenure College: Tries - J Kennedy, C Gabriel Lorin, J McCormack. Cons - L Moran (2).

CLONGOWES WOOD COLLEGE: P Spillane; B McCarthy, H Roche Nagle, C McDonald, O O’Brien; H Mallon, T Murtagh; J Wyse, K Ugwueru, M Duggan; B Molloy, A Kelly; M Roche Nagle, D Collins, D Daly.

Replacements: G Keane for McDonald (52), D Baugh for McCarthy (61), A Hemeryck for Duggan (64), M Doyle for Uguweru (66).

TERENURE COLLEGE: J Kennedy; P Curry, D Martin, R King, J McCormack; C Gabriel Lorin, L Moran; A Cooper, K Byrne, O Storey; L Wardick, M Somerville; B Blaney, C Montero Belard, B Nolan.

Replacements: H O’Leary for King (h-t), E Geraghty for Belard (61), T Costello for Lorin (62).

Referee: A Cole (LRR).

