AIL: Clontarf top after Ballynahinch beat Terenure

Ballynahinch came from behind to beat Terenure College 10-8 as the Division 1A pacesetters lost back-to-back games for the first time this season
OFF THE BASE: Terenure's Alan Bennie passes from the scrum to Callum Smith. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 15:04
Cian Locke

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN'S DIVISIONS 1A/1B ROUND-UP

Ballynahinch came from behind to beat Terenure College 10-8 as the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A pacesetters lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Trailing to a Craig Adams try and a penalty from Callum Smith, Ballynahinch turned the screw during the third quarter at a windy Ballymacarn Park.

While 'Nure scrum half Alan Bennie was in the sin bin, Greg Hutley kicked a penalty for the hosts and Mark Best burst onto a Chris Gibson pass to score the decisive try from close range in the 65th minute.

Clontarf, who overcame Terenure 29-24 last time out, are the new leaders after edging out Young Munster 27-24 with Ireland Under-20 squad member Noah Sheridan getting amongst the tries.

Munster Academy back rower Daniel Okeke made a try-scoring return from injury as Shannon handed Dublin University a heavy 43-17 beating on Thomond Park's back pitch.

Despite a wonder try from George Coomber, Cork Constitution lost for the first time in five matches after going down 25-19 at Lansdowne. Michael Silvester touched down twice for the victors.

Leinster Academy centre Ben Brownlee ran in a barnstorming late try to crown a 52-12 triumph for UCD over Garryowen, the result keeping them just above second-from-bottom Shannon in the process.

Meanwhile, City of Armagh moved back to the top of Division 1B thanks to a run of 24 unanswered second half points against Banbridge. Ulster scrum half Michael McDonald converted all four tries and added two penalties for an eventual 34-12 win.

Connacht's Shane Jennings contributed a try in Buccaneers' hard-fought 19-10 victory at UCC, while Dom Maclean's late converted effort gave Old Wesley a share of the spoils in a 17-all draw with bottom side Malone.

In-form full-back Joe White kickstarted a three-try first salvo from Old Belvedere who beat Highfield 22-7 to move up to third. Naas stung St Mary's College late on, prevailing 27-24 thanks to a Henry Smith try and Craig Ronaldson's clinching penalty.

